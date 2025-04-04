3 best Apple TV+ shows you didn't know existed

Unlike many of its peers, Apple TV+ is a relatively sparse subscription streaming service. Not only is it much younger than the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, it almost exclusively offers its own content, and favours quality over quantity.

But with that being said, some of its shows have still fallen through the cracks in the last few years.

There are series on TV+ that, while comparable with some of its finest, haven't quite had the publicity outside of the platform itself.

Here then are three we've found lurking in the catalogue that we think you absolutely need to give a second chance.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Hollywood loves Godzilla, which is strange considering how badly the franchise has been handled outside of Japan. The beloved and iconic monster has largely been reduced to a series of terrible CGI fests that have none of the charm of the originals – and certainly none of their character.

Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters however does something interesting and refreshing. There's less focus on the CGI behemoth and more on the human drama. It introduces real-to-life characters, has great development and plot, and when the monsters do appear, we feel it has been earned.

Is it a great TV show? Not really. But it is a whole load better than the films in my opinion.

Pachinko — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Pachinko

Beautifull, thoughtful, meaningful, and mainly ignored, Pachinko is based on a New York Times bestselling novel and is the epitome of a hidden gem

It charts the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave the country in search of a better life. And it's a prime example of a show that deserted a lot more than it got.

Watch it, tell your friends to watch it, and perhaps we'll get a little bit better as a species if we do.

Bad Monkey — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Bad Monkey

Sometimes all you need for a TV show to be a load of fun is to cast Vince Vaughn and tell him to "just be yourself and have fun". Bad Monkey is that show.

Set in the Florida keys, it centres on Vaughn’s suspended Police detective, some murders, body parts, loads of criminals, and a monkey that may, or may not be, bad.

This is a lot of fun, full of twists and turns, while the lead looks to be having a great time all the way. It also looks great with the Keys and the Everglades really adding a depth and character..

Sadly, nobody seems to be watching it and it could well disappear – so let's all ensure that doesn't happen.