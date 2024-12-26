We love a Christmas film, so much so that we will happily watch them throughout the entirety of November and December. If that sounds like a little bit of you, we have rounded up the Best 7 Christmas movies you should definitely watch.

If you're not a festive fan, however, or you just want something that's a bit edgier, then we've got a selection of great flicks you should definitely watch – but only when the kids have disappeared off to bed, as these aren't for little eyes and ears.

All the below are available on the best streaming services around right now and each has a 90% or greater rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If you don't have a subscription to the service that's streaming your film of choice, now's a great time to sign-up for great entertainment into 2025 and beyond.

Kneecap

Written and directed by Rich Peppiatt, Kneecap is set in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and it focuses on the three members of the Irish hip-hop band of the same name. Teacher, JJ, finds himself in the orbit of self-confessed 'low life scum' Naoise and Liam Og, all three of whom play themselves in the film.

Rapping in their mother tongue, Gaeilge, the three Kneecap members find themselves as the unlikely figureheads of a civil rights movement to save the Irish language. The film follows the band as they navigate the challenges of fame and fortune, whilst also trying to stay true to their roots and their message of social justice.

Rebel Ridge

Rebel Ridge is a great action-thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat right to the end. It begins with Terry Richmond, played by Aaron Pierre, on his way into the small town of Shelby Springs with a simple task of posting bail for his cousin. It's clear within the first few minutes that all isn't going to go to plan, however.

Richmond's life savings (the bail money) are taken by law enforcement officers who were very much not following the law – and that was before he had even got into the town. He makes an ally in the court clerk, Summer McBride, played by AnnaSophia Robb, and together they uncover serious conspiracy, with very high stakes.

Fly Me to the Moon

Fly Me to the Moon is a rom-com set against the backdrop of the 1969 Space Race. It tells the story of Kelly Jones, played by Scarlett Johansson, who is a brilliant but deceptive advertising executive hired by the US government to revitalise NASA's public image.

Forced to work alongside the principled launch director, Cole Davis, who is played by Channing Tatum, Kelly reluctantly (as her past gives her little option) agrees to stage a fake moon landing in case the real Apollo 11 mission fails.

In true rom-com style, Kelly and Cole find themselves drawn together as the launch date nears, but with the pressure of the mission and potential exposure of their deception, do they truly love each other to the moon and back?

Hitman

You might recognise him from Top Gun: Maverick or Anyone But You, or maybe you won't recognise him at all – because in Hitman, Glenn Powell plays a professor who's moonlighting as a hitman for his city's police department, with the multiple disguises that come part and parcel with that role.

It was all going so well, until he finds himself attracted to a woman who enlists his assassin services, after which he finds himself in dangerous territory – and one he is most certainly not familiar with. There's a healthy mix of crime, romance and comedy, all of which results in a great watch.

Woman of the Hour

This movie is about as far from cheery Christmas spirit as you can find – but it is a very good film nonetheless. Inspired by the true story of Sheryl Bradshaw and Rodney Alcala, Woman of the Hour is set in the 1970s and sees aspiring actress Sheryl Bradshaw, played by Anna Kendrick, appear on a gameshow called The Dating Show in an attempt to get a break in her career.

On the show, Bradshaw chooses bachelor number three as her suitor, but whilst charming during the recording, the bachelor is in fact Rodney Alcala, a notorious serial killer. It's thought he murdered as many as 130 victims in real life. It marks Anna Kendrick's debut as a director – and, given the subject matter, she donated all the money she made from the movie to RAINN and The National Center for Victims of Crime.