[no-index] Eve Sleep discount codes for February 2022

The Eve Sleep clearance sale cuts the prices of its best selling mattresses and other sleep products. Depending on stock and the time of year, the clearance sale could be full of offers or only a handful of products so make sure you check it regularly if you want some great deals on mattresses or bedding. Eve Sleep will often run seasonal deals where you can get a percentage discount if you spend over a certain price on the website.

Eve Sleep has a refer a friend scheme. If you refer a friend, they will receive £100 off their first order and you’ll get £50 as a thank you. Eve Sleep also offers an NHS discount to Blue Light card holders.

Does Eve Sleep offer free delivery? Yes. Eve Sleep offers free standard delivery on mattresses, toppers and bed frames. If you order a smaller item, standard delivery costs £4. Shoppers can also choose nominated day delivery which is £6 on small orders or £19 on big orders.

What’s the Eve Sleep returns policy? Eve Sleep has many return policies, depending on what you order. All Eve Sleep mattresses come with a 1 year risk-free trial so you can use it for up to a year and if you don’t like it, you can return it for a refund. For pillows, bedding, furniture and other Eve Sleep products, you have 30 days to return your items. To start a return, you’ll have to fill out a form on the Eve Sleep website. Once Eve Sleep has received and assessed your order, a refund will be issued.

What is the Deliver, Remove & Recycle service? The Eve Sleep Deliver, Remove and Recycle service means when your new mattress is delivered, the delivery team will remove your old one and recycle it for you. This is only available on mattresses and costs £40. You’ll have to select this option at the checkout.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, Eve Sleep will send you an email with tracking links and courier information inside. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can click ‘Track My Delivery’ on the Eve Sleep website and search by email address or tracking number to find your order.

What payment methods are available? Eve Sleep accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Klarna.

What warranties are available? Eve Sleep has a range of warranties across their products. Mattresses come with a 10 year warranty, cot mattresses, furniture, and little eve sets have a 5 year warranty and bedding, linen, sleepaway sets and accessories have a 2 year warranty.

Is there an Eve Sleep store near me? No. Eve Sleep is an internet-only store and can only be shopped online.

How do I contact the Eve Sleep customer service team? To contact Eve Sleep, start a live chat or fill out a contact form on the website.

1. Find the Eve Sleep discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Eve Sleep discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to cart.

3. Underneath your item summary, you’ll see a box that says ‘Discount Code’. Enter your code here and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be added to your total.

The Eve Sleep Premium Hybrid mattress

(Image credit: Eve Sleep)

The Eve Sleep Premium Hybrid mattress is one of the most popular Eve Sleep mattresses and one of the best mattresses on the market (as rated by T3 in our best mattress guide). The Eve Sleep Premium Hybrid is a top quality mattress that has many advanced features that deliver a great night’s sleep that leaves you feeling refreshed in the morning.

The Eve Sleep Premium Hybrid mattress features five thick layers of high tech foam with over 1500 full-sized pocket springs. Sitting at a height of 28cm, this hybrid design is incredibly supportive and offers great pressure relief and improved airflow. The top of the mattress is a quilted cover with woven strands that offer antibacterial, antimicrobial and antifungal properties. It can also be removed if you want to wash it. After that comes five layers of foam which varies in thickness, depth and amount of memory foam so it supports different parts of your body and is extremely comfortable.

The foam layers and springs create a medium-firm mattress which also comes with temperature regulation. If you tend to run hot in the night, the Eve Sleep Premium Hybrid helps cool you down and regulate your body temperature while you sleep on it. It’s a slightly pricey model but in general, it’s a high quality mattress which is a great investment piece if you’re looking for a new sleeping setup. With the Eve Sleep 1 year trial, you also have plenty of time to test it out and decide if it’s for you.

How do I care for my mattress?

(Image credit: Eve Sleep)

To get the most out of your mattress and keep it in top condition, it’s important that you’re taking good care of it so it lasts for years to come. There are a few easy ways to care for your mattress to prolong its lifespan.

Starting with the basics, make sure you have a mattress protector and wash your bed sheets regularly. Mattress protectors are primarily designed to shield against stains, spills and other damages. Most protectors are typically waterproof or water resistant, ideal if you drink in bed or have young children. Another function is hygiene as you can remove your mattress protector and give it a wash to remove any allergens and stains. Mattress protectors also tend to have a little extra cushioning so they make sleeping more comfortable. Alongside washing your mattress protector, make sure you wash your bed sheets and linen every 1-2 weeks to keep your mattress fresh and clean.

If you don’t have a mattress protector and you spill on your mattress, clean it up with warm soapy water. If you buy an Eve Sleep mattress, you can remove the top panel of the mattress and put it in the wash to kill mites and remove any stains. To protect the springs or foam of the mattress, avoid bending it when you put new sheets on and try not to jump on it.

Finally, it’s important to let your mattress breathe every now and then. Do this by pulling your covers back and allowing air to get to the mattress. Depending on the label on your mattress, it will instruct you on how often you should rotate it so make sure you’re doing this too.