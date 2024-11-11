Brabus slows down with a stunning million pound motorhome

Quick Summary Esteemed tuning house, Brabus, has collaborated to build a cool motorhome. Complete with 30 square meters of internal space and even a PS5, this is a killer deal for those who like the idea of going off-grid, without losing life's little comforts.

For lovers of fast Mercedes cars, the name Brabus will be a familiar one. The tuning house is perhaps best known for its work with the German automotive manufacturer, taking its base models and giving them new body kits and better specs.

The brand's latest release is somewhat different, though. Looking a little like a large truck cab from the front – it's actually based on the Mercedes Actros truck cab – the ginormous black brick – dubbed the Big Boy 1200 – is actually a luxury motorhome.

That might goes right into the fight to be crowned worst name for a vehicle alongside the MG Cyberster and the Vauxhall Adam. Still, we'll forgive the crass name because that alluring black exterior gives way to a truly exceptional looking interior.

Weighing in at a less-than-sprightly 26 tonnes, even a 12.8L turbocharged diesel engine couldn't save the top speed. In fact, even with an astounding 523bhp on offer, the top speed is limited to just 56 miles per hour.

Still, this was never about speed. Instead, the really impressive side of the Big Boy 1200 comes out when it's pulled over with its feet up. A range of modules slide out on either side, giving way to a frankly gorgeous interior.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Brabus) (Image credit: Brabus) (Image credit: Brabus) (Image credit: Brabus)

You'll find a full-size bedroom inside, along with a full walk-in bathroom complete with a shower and a toilet. There's a full kitchen in there too, complete with a sink, oven, induction hob, fridge and dishwasher. There's a grand total of 30 square metres of space inside which should be plenty for most people.

It's not just a stylish place to be, either. There's a wide array of tech on offer to ensure the experience is just as comfortable as possible. For starters, hydraulic jacks are employed to keep things perfectly level. You'll find electronically retractable stairs, too, for hopping in and out.

In the entertainment area, there's a 43-inch TV complete with a PS5 condole and a Starlink internet system. That ensures you can remain connected, even when off grid.

Built to order with a list price of €1,260,504 – around about £1m, $1.3m or AU$2m – this certainly isn't something for everyone. Still, if you're a cash-rich bachelor or couple with a real desire to get off grid in style and comfort, I can't think of many better ways to achieve your dreams.