MG Cyberster first drive: the affordable sports car for a new generation

To date, over one million examples of the Mazda MX-5 have been produced. The iconic two-seater has transcended beyond cult classic status at this point, now cemented as noteworthy car in its own right.

Don't worry, dear reader – I'm aware that the car above isn't an MX-5. But having taken the MG Cyberster for a spin last week, I'm convinced it could end up being just as iconic among lovers of the best EVs.

See, while the MX-5 was always fun to drive – nippy, nimble and all manner of other adjectives – there's another reason why it became so popular. It's also a relatively affordable car – and that's something which I think the Cyberster has in common with it.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

MG Cyberster: key specs

But enough chatter about the MX-5. Before I tell you about the hair-raising experience of driving this new MG, let me quickly run you through the Cyberster's spec sheet.

There are two variations on offer – a single motor and a dual motor option. I used the dual motor variant, which snags you ever-so-slightly larger alloys, four wheel drive, a 50% power boost to shave 1.8 seconds from the 0-62 time, and an extra 4mph on the top speed (125mph, if you were wondering).

The cost? An extra £5,000, plus about 40 miles of range.

Otherwise, both enjoy scissor doors, a retractable electric roof, a three-screen cockpit complete with a central seven-inch touchscreen and an eight-speaker audio system courtesy of Bose.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

MG Cyberster: first impressions

I know we're always told not to judge a book by its cover, but I'm going rogue here – let's kick off with how this looks. In a nutshell, it is gorgeous. You can easily picture it parked in front of an exclusive members club in Soho, or snaking through the twisting trails of Southern Europe.

There's a really classic, British design language used here, which makes it feel instantly familiar. It's sporty and suave, with a seductive edge – the kind of thing James Bond might drive when his Aston Martin sponsorship dries up.

But okay, I've stalled long enough – let's talk about how this is to drive. As you might expect from a car with 496 horsepower and a 3.2 second 0.62 time, this thing is seriously quick.

In its regular configuration, you'll find a nippy acceleration profile which is speedy, without being put-it-in-a-ditch quick. The top spec model comes complete with a big red button on the steering wheel, though. As we know, it's physically impossible to see a big red button and not press it. So I did.

The results are staggering. Here – in super sport mode – you'll find the kind of acceleration which befits the spec sheet. Pop your foot down and you'll be in another postcode before you've finished blinking. It's not absolutely insane – the Cyberster remains rather poised even here – but it's more than enough fun.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

With the juvenile bits out of the way, it's also worth talking about some of the more sensible aspects of the Cyberster. First things first, it's incredibly comfortable.

The seats are nicely padded, with a Goldilocks density which feels just right. Their angle in the cabin also leaves you in an almost reclined position, which is perfect for a relaxing jaunt through some country roads.

There's even a decent storage bay behind the seats. Sure, it's not colossal, but you'd have no trouble fitting a few shopping bags or a small suitcase in there – more than you'd find in other cars of this ilk.

It wasn't all plain sailing, of course. The car seemed insistent on beeping at me at any given opportunity. Most of them were unfathomable, though I did get the odd notification. Hopefully that's something which could be ironed out with a longer drive.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

MG Cyberster: verdict

All in all, the Cyberster has left a really pleasant taste in my mouth. It's fun to drive without being obscene. Simultaneously, it's quite practical, with a good-enough-for-most range and a decent degree of space inside.

Priced at just £59,995 (approx. $78,970; AU$116,900) for the top spec model – I managed to top the configurator out at £61,040 with optional extras – this is certainly a more attainable option for those seeking a sporty EV.

More than anything, though, this car has left me wanting so much more. Ever since I stepped out of the driver's seat and allowed the scissor doors to close, I've dreamt of getting back behind the wheel of this car. It made driving fun – and there really is nothing more you could ask for from a car like this.