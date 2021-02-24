Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Women's review: re-created with a forefoot only air pocket to propel you forwards

In this Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Women's review, we take a look at the 37th reincarnation of the Pegasus franchise, featuring a deep midsole made of the new React foam, with an extra 2mm depth compared to the Pegasus 36. This deep foam makes every step of your run feel comfortable. Unlike previous models, in the 37, the air unit is only in the front of the shoe. This replaces the previous full-length air pocket, however, it’s twice as big.

Unlike the men's variety of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37, this version offers a softer ride due to athlete feedback. Is the softer version of the Pegasus 37 good enough to be featured on T3's best running shoes for women guide?

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Women's review: tech and ergonomics

The React midsole feels soft and springy, and with the extra air pocket under your foot as you push-off the ground, you feel you are bouncing up. On each step you can feel this cushioning right up to under your toes and it makes for a sensation of ultimate comfort. You may feel that the sensation is very different from the Pegasus 36 though, as in effect the midsole is now split into two, with the Air unit at the front and the React foam under your heel. This translates into a softer feeling under your heel while you are running.

The upper material is a perforated engineered mesh that doesn’t feel stretchy. It is breathable but not as well ventilated as some mesh uppers. Overall, the fit of the upper is slightly narrow. This worked really well for me, but may not suit all runners, especially if you have wider feet. The tongue is also quite thin and without padding, meaning that if your laces are too tight it does pinch the top of your feet. However, the rest of the upper feels soft against your foot due to a soft internal bootie. Arch support also feels good due to a high flare on the midsole in this area.

The grip of the carbon rubber outsole is very good. A lateral strip of darker rubber, which has grooves, is complemented on the medial (inside) of the sole by patterned lugs that cover three quarters of the footprint. These significant lugs ensure that the grip of the shoe really did feel superior, especially going round corners on wet pavements where sometimes you feel less stable. After several weeks of running the outsole isn’t showing signs of wear.

The cut below your ankles drops just a bit lower than in many of my trainers, and the Achilles protector flares out slightly. This shallow collar, and absence of a thicker tongue, makes it feel as if the shoe is coming off slightly on each step, or pulling your socks down, even though it’s not. This seems to be due to the heel collar touching a lower part of your feet under the ankle than usual. It’s a good idea to avoid wearing no-show socks with this model, as they get pulled down, and wear over the ankle socks instead.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Women's review: the aesthetics

These are good-looking shoes and there are many colourways to suit your personal taste. Eighteen in fact, and on the Nike website you can also design your own. I tested a really gorgeous, subtle peach colour but in the winter puddles they got dirty pretty quickly. The design of the upper is simple, relying on colour blasts and the enlarged swoosh to give that unmissable Nike look. As with most Nikes, they dress up well and will be regularly worn with your leggings and jeans. If you’ve got narrow feet and pull the laces tight there is a slightly bunching of the upper material.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Women's review: the verdict

If you’re an everyday runner looking for a comfortable trainer you can really rely on, even on longer runs, the Pegasus 37 offers this. It doesn’t feel like a ‘wow’ shoe, it’s not really fast or snappy but it’s probably the shoe I would choose if I wanted to do an easy, comfortable run.

Is the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 the very best running shoe out there?

This is a hot chocolate shoe; put them on, get out on your easy run and they feel soft and comfortable, making you feel like you can run forever. They don’t feel like they are built for speed, but if you’re looking for a shoe for your steady daily runs, this will give you a snug, cushioned ride on longer runs at a decent price.