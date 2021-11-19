Xbox One gamers can now stream Xbox Series X/S games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now stream games to their Xbox One and Series X/S consoles. Courtesy of a beta release of Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service, users can enjoy the new feature which is set to roll out to more users over the coming weeks.

Xbox Cloud Gaming first made an appearance earlier this year but lacked an official release date. The Xbox Cloud Gaming service allows players to stream more than 100 Xbox games direct from the cloud and has been available across iOS and PC browsers for some time.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is designed to let users access a plethora of games. Amongst the many benefits, it means Xbox One users can now play select next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S titles via streaming, including the likes of Recompile, The Medium, and The Riftbreaker.

Other benefits of Xbox Cloud Gaming include the ability to jump straight into games without installing them, as well as hopping into your friends’ gaming session for games you haven’t downloaded yet. Hard drive space is also saved for the games that you plan to play on repeat in the process.

Xbox Cloud Gaming will initially roll out on the Xbox One and Series X/S in 25 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and much of Europe, with others soon to follow.

Microsoft says it'll be growing its cloud gaming library with more next-gen titles over the coming months; it provides more info around this over on the official Game Pass Ultimate website. The exact details around those upcoming titles remain a mystery, for now, so we'll have to wait until 2022 for a full reveal.