WhatsApp takes the fight to Zoom with app update

WhatsApp has hastily reconvened to plot out a reply to the mass exodus of users from its platform. The result? An update that will bring video calling to the desktop app.

It's a damascene moment for the embattled tech giant, as it looks to save face and appease its dwindling userbase by adding new features. Older WhatsApp desktop beta versions had the patchy calling ability for select users, but new information suggestions a certain number of beta users will now get a more secure and stable update to enable video calling.

All being well, it should hopefully then trickle down to the public version of the WhatsApp desktop client soon.

WhatsApp, of course, is clamoring to fix the damage caused by recent announcements pertaining to changes in its privacy policy. T3 has reported at length on the surge in users heading to apps like Signal and Telegram, seeking better privacy protections, and out of sight of the watchful eye of Facebook.

Needless to say, WhatsApp has offered video calling functionality for a long time on iOS and Android, but WhatsApp’s desktop client – despite long-running speculation of incoming video calling updates – has still yet to receive such a feature. If you like your Android devices, then take a peek at T3's best Android phones; here, we've compiled a list of the top Android handsets, so you don't ever need to worry about WhatsApp's desktop setup.

The gradual update will reportedly let beta users make and receive traditional mobile calls, popping up in a separate window in much the same way as FaceTime does. What this tells us is that WhatsApp is addressing some of the gaping functionality holes in its platform. It’s a simple feature that has been a notable omission for some time, so it's an easy win with the mounting privacy pressure facing the platform.

WhatsApp’s new features are quite different to some platforms, though: inextricably linked to your mobile number, your digits are an integral part of the Facebook-owned company's data collection, and it will probably mean that WhatsApp’s desktop client will still require a phone number for the new feature.

This could be a hard sell for WhatsApp with decreased trust; more pressingly, perhaps, T3 has reported on several other messaging alternatives that offer video calling, and desktop applications that already boast video calling functionality.

All of this comes against the backdrop of Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, which are making significant gains in userbase, as the pandemic shifts our working life to a remote set-up.

Microsoft Teams, a collaborative workspace, recently announced a feature to boost the user experience on its platforms. T3 covered this story recently – it's mostly indicative of communications tools one-upping each other to capitalize on the pandemic's uprooting of our working lives.

It's early days yet to see if WhatsApp can rekindle its fanbase; certainly, it's taken a major pummeling. As January rolls into February, it'll be interesting to see if there really is evidence of a paradigm shift in what apps people use to chat, or if it was a fleeting response to the privacy news, and people will shortly return to the status quo.

Source: WABetaInfo