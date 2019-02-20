Watch the Samsung Galaxy Fold launch live right here today

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the expected name for Samsung's folding phone that it first showed off on November 7, 2018, and it seems Samsung is going to reveal a more finished version at an event today.

Samsung is holding simultaneous Galaxy Unpacked launch events in San Francisco and London today, starting at 7pm GMT (2pm ET, 11am PT), and you can watch the live stream right below.

A not-so-subtle video teaser for today's event, where Samsung is also expected to show off new S10 handsets including the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, reads "The Future Unfolds", followed by the date February 20, 2019.

That follows Samsung erecting billboards in Paris. Those boards were written in Hangeul, which is the South Korean alphabet and read “미래를 펼치다” and “이월 이십일”, which translates to “The future unfolds” and “February twentieth.”

If that's not a massive hint about the highly anticipated folding smartphone that Samsung is working on, we don't know what is.

As for what else we'll see at today's Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is rumoured to be announcing a next-gen smartwatch, reportedly called Galaxy Watch Active. Our comprehensive explainer Samsung Galaxy Watch Active release date, price and specs article has the lowdown on that piece of hardware.

And there's more! A glitch in Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app recently revealed official images of the as-yet unannounced Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e, and new true wireless Galaxy Buds to rival the Apple AirPods – so it's likely that those will be announced, too.