Top 3 Super Bowl 2022 commercials coming this Sunday

Super Bowl 56 kicks off this Sunday, Feb 13 in Los Angeles with the LA Rams against the the Cincinnati Bengals. On top of the action on the field, Dr Dre will lead a star studded line-up for the half time show and every ad break will be filled with the finest creative pieces of the year.

Yes, the commercials that grace the Super Bowl ad breaks have become legendary across the globe. Not just for how much the ad space costs (up to $7 million for 30 seconds) but for the clever stories and A-list stars in them.

This year is likely to be no exception and while there's talk of crypto companies dominating the airwaves, it's likely to be the household names that deliver the laughs. While some commercials remain under wraps until the day, these are the best we've seen so far, so enjoy this early preview – just incase you miss them while getting more supplies from the kitchen.

1. Amazon Alexa with Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Avengers star Scarlett Johansson and SNL's Colin Jost are a real-life married couple and star in Amazon's Super Bowl ad. They discover what it would be like if Amazon Alexa was actually physic.

2. Flamin' Hot Doritos with Megan Thee Stallion

In a classic Super Bowl ad style, animals recreate the sounds of Salt-N-Pepper's classic Push It thanks to the addition of a tasty snack. It's good now, I imagine it will be even funnier on the night.

3. Lays with Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd

It's Seth Rogen's wedding day, so Seth and Paul Rudd are looking back at some of their best times, all of which feature Lay's potato chips. It's a simple story with a slightly unexpected ending.

Bonus: Sam Adams with Boston Dynamics

Beer and advanced robots don't seem like a natural pairing but with the help of the Samuel Adams long-time character, Your Cousin from Boston, it kinda works. Who doesn't love dancing robots?

Check back for more commercials as they are released.