Top 3 Disney Plus Star Originals to watch for March 2022 – and 1 to definitely avoid

Disney Plus has loads of great content to watch and even more when you include Star, the European version of Hulu.

While you might associate Disney with amazing family movies and TV shows, there is a lot of cool stuff on the service and it might even be worth switching to Disney+ as your main streaming provider if you use Netflix.

Today, we're running you through three Disney Plus Star Originals to catch right now and one to avoid, so let's jump straight in.

Watch: Fresh

(Image credit: Disney)

If you've experienced modern app-based dating then Fresh will probably speak to you. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, a chance encounter in the supermarket turns into something decidedly different.

We don't want to spoil too much except to say that Fresh will surprise you. In parts scary, freaky, and downright interesting, we're big fans of this one and it's available on Disney Plus Star right now.

Watch: The Dropout

(Image credit: Disney+)

If you haven't been following the story of Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes then now is a very good time to catch up: The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried, is streaming on Disney Plus Star right now.

A quick summary: Holmes started Theranos as a way to avoid having to extract high amounts of blood for medical work. Along the way, things got very out of hand to put it mildly.

We won't spoil the details, but go and watch this. And then read John Carreyrou's epic book that started it all.

Watch: Pam & Tommy

(Image credit: Disney+)

What do we even need to say about this one...

An eight-part series that documents the incredible story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and their infamous sex tape, stolen by a contractor. One of the original internet sensations, the story is an epic.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are both excellent here, especially given how well known the source material and people are. Well worth a watch.

Avoid: Big Sky

(Image credit: Disney+)

While there's nothing totally wrong with Big Sky, we found it to be a little boring and mediocre – and given the sheer volume of other content available, we can safely call this one a skip.

Don't just take it from us: Rotten Tomatoes gives Big Sky a pretty average score of 61%, with audiences giving it a measly 43%.

So, just make sure you watch the other great stuff and give this one a miss.