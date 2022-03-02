Today’s Wordle answer: Wednesday March 2, #256

It’s Wednesday March 2, and we just got today’s Wordle word in 4 guesses. That‘s not a huge boast; the answer wasn’t a remotely rare or complicated one. Certainly no QUIRT, for instance. The only thing that made it a little tricky was having to wait up till midnight to do Wordle battle, watching David Lynch’s Dune and eating air fried chicken thighs. That will confuse you, let us warn you. Nonetheless, we nailed it in four. If you’re reading this, presumably it’s not going so well for you, but that ain’t no thing. Everyone needs a little help now and then.

Want to know more about this game? Here’s everything you need to know about Wordle, including how to always win, the secret of whether it’s got harder since the poindexters at the New York Times took it over, and an archive of recent Wordle words so you can relive the magic day when the answer was ‘CAULK’. 

Today's Wordle hint

This word may not be very nice, but it is pretty easy to work out. Janet Jackson famously sung it. 

Is there any Wordle controversy today?  

No. Even the kind of people who think ‘swill’ is a complicated word can’t really complain about this one. Yesterday’s word ‘rupee’ received a lot of plaudits from Indians and other south Asians, who knew it as their national currency. One Twitter user said that nobody who wasn‘t south Asian could possibly have got it right, but that seems like a bit of a stretch to us. Not least because we got it right, and we’re not south Asian. 

Today's Wordle solution

Wordle

Aced that one

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today’s answer is NASTY. Pronounced nast-AAAY. The antithesis of NICE and yet, in today’s argot, it can be a desirable thing to be. Just like being ‘sick’, ‘bad’, and ‘ill’.

From Janet Jackson to Ariana Grande, the will to be NASTY has been an enduring source of lyrical inspiration, with the word’s original meaning of being unpleasant and vicious being replaced with a more ironic context wherein to be ‘nasty‘ is to be aggressive, go-getting and unapologetically sexual. So one may say, for instance, ‘Yo, I’m a get nasty with that freak’. This can lead to confusion when people who use the word in that, more modern context run into sentences such as, ‘Vladimir Putin seems like a nasty man’ or ‘I’ve got a nasty case of gastroenteritis and will be in the lavatory for quite some time’.

But that’s the beauty of language. 

