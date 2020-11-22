Only fans of Xbox Series X would buy this ridiculous $10k necklace

You’re excited for the new generation of consoles and are looking to grab a PS5 or Xbox Series X , but how can you stand out from the crowd and show yourself to be a true gaming connoisseur? You might splash your cash on some gaudy Xbox-themed bling, of course.

You may have missed Sony’s 24K gold PS5 , but now you can bag yourself a diamond-encrusted, solid gold pendant of the classic Xbox 360-era logo. For a mere $10K, you can tell the world which console you root for and make a bold fashion statement.

The ridiculously expensive Xbox Series X necklace comes from a new line of gold-plated and stone-encrusted jewelry designed by Californian brand King Ice , which specializes in jewelry marketed to hip-hop and streetwear savvy buyers.

Its Xbox stock also features rings and bracelets at slightly more affordable prices. If you fancy some finger bling, check out this 14K gold-plated two-finger ring which pays “homage to the classic XBOX logo”. You can show everyone where your console allegiance lies for only $120.

If you’re looking to invest a little more, you’ll have to take a gander at the Xbox ID Bracelet selling for $200; gold-plated with ‘diamond simulate’ studding, this chic accessory will instantly send a statement. That statement, presumably, is that you really, really like gaming on your Xbox.

The Xbox brand is by no means King Ice’s first major collaboration. It's previously released jewelry in partnership with Snoop Dogg, and Wu-Tang Clan, as well as more kid-oriented Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Powerpuff Girls themed necklaces.

And don’t let console loyalty stop you from embracing your inner fashionista. King Ice also has a Playstation line of jewelry, allowing you to walk around with a PS4 controller, or Kratos’ head hanging around your neck.

Are they overpriced products targeting a niche market? Probably, but if someone feels decking themselves out in their favorite brand's logo, and has the spare cash to do so, then King Ice will almost certainly make them happy.

