This insane Telstra deal gets you AU$10 off any SIM-only plan

It's that time of year again: Click Frenzy's May event is back, and that means massive savings on online deals across a heap of tech categories, including telecommunications.

For this year's Click Frenzy celebrations, Telstra is bringing out the big guns, offering an incredible AU$10 off every one of its monthly BYO mobile plans for as long as you stay connected.

Deals start at AU$40 a month for 30GB of data for Telstra's Small SIM-only plan, and they only get better from there. We'd argue that the telco's Medium plan provides the best value for your hard-earned cash, netting you a whopping 60GB for AU$50 per month.

Meanwhile, if you're the type who craves massive amounts of data, Telstra also has you covered with a pair of SIM-only plans that will let you download and stream to your heart's content.

Telstra's Large plan will get you a hefty 100GB of data for the discounted price of AU$70 month-to-month, while the mammoth-sized Extra Large plan will give you an enormous 150GB for AU$90 to play with each month.

These Telstra Click Frenzy deals will bring you AU$120 worth of savings over the course of a year, no matter which SIM-only deal you end up choosing; on the 30GB/$40 plan that means you'll pay just AU$480 a year total, rather than the usual AU$600.

As well as that monthly data allowance, each of Telstra’s BYO phone deals will provide you with unlimited standard national calls and texts. Additionally, there are no lock-in contracts, meaning you can leave the network at any time without any extra fees to worry about.

