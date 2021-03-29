These Mortal Kombat themed iPhone 12 phones will finish your bank account

For fans of the best iPhone on the market today, as well as the long-running fighting game series Mortal Kombat, Christmas has just come early. That's because luxe smartphone and accessories manufacturer Caviar has just unveiled an all-new special edition Mortal Kombat-themed iPhone 12 Pro range of phones.

Yes, you read that right. These are Mortal Kombat-themed iPhone 12 Pro phones. It truly is the stuff of the best gaming phone dreams.

There are three different models available, too, based on three famous characters from the Mortal Kombat series, including a Scorpion, Shang Tsung and Shao Kahn. You can check out the range in full in the below video:

For gamers who fancy a piece of this hot smartphone action, though, then their pockets are going to have to be very deep. That's because the three phones retail for the following price points. The Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Scorpion edition costs $6,140, the Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Shang Tsung edition costs $6,600 and the Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Shao Kahn edition costs $6,910.

Each phone can be selected in either an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max variant (the latter costs more), and the phones can also be selected in 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage space configuration (again, the 256GB and 512GB cost more). As ever with Caviar products, the amount of each design are limited, with each of these phones limited to only 99 units each.

These phones have been created to tie-in with the upcoming Mortal Kombat film reboot, which is set to launch in April this year.

Here at T3 we think these special editions look really bold and unique, and in terms of exclusivity they are fantastically rare. As ever with Caviar special editions, though, there price point will put them firmly out of reach to the majority of phone users.

