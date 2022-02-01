The very best speakers and soundbars, in the new issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you the most energising tech to help you kickstart your new year.

Sound is as important as pictures to a great home cinema experience these days. There’s no point having hi-res images if the sound feels like it’s being beamed from a paper bag full of cotton wool. That’s why this issue we’re bringing you the best next-gen home-cinema sound setups you can buy, from surround systems to 3D audio headphones.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Pick up a fantastic phone for under £500, discover why the Echo Show 15 is the smart screen of your dreams, check out these next-gen portable consoles and much more!

  • Ultimate TV audio upgrades – the most awesome TV audio tech, from soundbars to low-latency headphones
  • Echo Show 15 tested – this seriously smart display is crying out to become your home’s new hub
  • Fantastic affordable phones – get your hands on quality handsets without breaking the bank
  • Razer Blade 15 Advanced tested – thanks to its absurd specs and cooling, this is a gaming Goliath
  • Running earbuds reviewed – which champ tops our podium for comfort and sound quality?
  • Game on the go – pioneering portable consoles that are driving the renaissance in handheld gaming
  • Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition rated – a bigger screen and smarter lighting mean the ereader can’t be beat
  • DJI Action 2 tested – mini, modular, impressive yet imperfect, this is a solid GoPro alternative

