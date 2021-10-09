The next free Epic Games Store game was hated by US senators, so you know it's worth playing

We did it! Another week down and you know what that means. We now know what game will be free for users of the Epic Games Store from next week. Epic has now revealed that Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse will be up for grabs.

The third-person action game originally from Wideload Games originally launched in October 2005 on Xbox, before being brought over to PC. Something more unexpected is that Stubbs the Zombie actually has a controversial history, with US senator Joe Lieberman calling out the game as "cannibalistic" shortly after release. David Walsh of the National Institute on Media and the Family (NIMF) concurred with the senator's comment and felt at the time it was harmful to underage children.

It was widely covered at the time by a number of news outlets (such as NBC ), with Wideload Games responding to the claims explaining that Stubbs is not a human cannibal but a Zombie. Looking back now it does seem an excuse to take aim at video games as zombie films have been around since the 1930s. Anyway, check out the 'controversial' trailer for the game below:

"It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living. Show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend’s back Maggie, and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble!" reads the game description.

Stubbs the Zombie also arrived on modern consoles earlier this year, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Alongside this, there will also be free DLC for free-to-play online hero shooter Paladins in the form of an Epic Pack. This will unlock four champions from the game - Androxus, Raum, Tyra, and Ying - as well as a skin for each character.