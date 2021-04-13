The new Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is the most stylish instant camera you can buy

Fujifilm has just unveiled the latest addition to its instant camera line-up – the new Instax Mini 40. The analogue camera uses the iconic mini film and features a sophisticated, retro camera body design.

Its easy-to-use format makes it the perfect accessory for those looking to get into instant photography.

In addition to the gloriously retro Instax Mini 40, Fujifilm has also launched a new Mini film variety called “Contact Sheet”, which mimics the look of a classic film contact sheet and adds a new twist to the popular Instax mini film series.

Despite sitting at the more affordable end of the Instax range, the new camera still features user-friendly features, including automatic exposure and selfie mode.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Automatic Exposure function automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed and optimizes the shutter speed and flash output according to the scene. It allows even first-time instax users to take photos that are automatically exposed properly regardless of interior or exterior conditions, producing high-quality photo prints on-the-spot.

If you're pointing the camera at yourself, you can activate the Selfie Mode, perfect for taking selfies and close-up shots, by simply pulling out the front-end edge of the lens after powering the camera on. This makes it easier than ever before to take selfies and close-up pictures.

As we previously mentioned, accompanying the launch of Instax mini 40 is the “Contact Sheet” instant mini film.

In a homage to classic film photography, “Contact Sheet” simulates the look of a photographer’s contact sheet when processed film strips are ‘contact’ printed. As with all instax film, “Contact Sheet” will be available with 10 exposures per cartridge.

Want to capture the end of lockdown and a return to socialising with the Instax Mini 40? It will be available on 21st April at an RRP of $99.99/£89.99/AU$169.

The new “Contact Sheet” instant mini film will also be available on 21st April at an RRP of $14.99/£8.99/AU$19.95.

Retailers include Fujifilm House of Photography, John Lewis, Argos, Skinny Dip and Urban Outfitters.

