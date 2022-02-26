The LIFT3 F is the sleekest machine at the beach

Puerto Rican company Lift Foils was founded in 2010 to provide a new sensation for surf lovers. Specialists in Foilboards and creators of the eFoil, the original electric hydrofoil surfboard, the company took the craze for powered surfboards to a whole new level, combining lightweight materials with lithium-ion battery packs to create a device that can skim ‘above’ the waves under its own power.

Lift Foil’s boards are hydrofoils, with power and stability provided by a submerged mast and wing, which also houses the prop. Hit the right speed and angle the board just right and the foil acts like a wing, lifting the board above the water. Drag is cut to a bare minimum, allowing for exceptional speed and cornering performance. Powered and unpowered Foilboards have around since the 90s and are used by wind surfers and big wave surfers alike.

Lift Foil’s first electric board went into production in 2018, creating a market for specialist boards that use ultra-lightweight materials like carbon fibre. Their eFoil is available in a variety of sizes, with different configurations of masts and wings, front and rear, depending on the usage. The newest Lift Foil product is the LIFT3 F, which uses a proprietary fibreglass blend instead of carbon fibre. The result is an ultra-stable platform that is pitched at the slightly less experienced.

Available in both 4’9” and 5’4” lengths, the LIFT3 F rides on a 28” carbon fibre mast, and there’s also the option of a more affordable ‘light battery’, which will still let you ride for an hour but weighs less than the full range machine, with its 100-minute run time.

The silent, zero-emission propulsion technology can produce speeds of up to 35mph (the fastest that unpowered, competitive surfers reach is around 50mph), although gliding just above the water at more modest speeds is an altogether more relaxing experience.

You operate the LIFT3 F with a handheld Bluetooth controller, with a throttle trigger and a battery indicator, while the battery pack is stored under the deck and can be removed for charging. Fall off, and the controller initiates a shut-off the second it hits the water. Best not think of the potential fails, and drink in the idea of science fiction-style cruising above the waves. If you manage to master this sleek but simple machine, you’d better get used to the attention.

The Lift Foils LIFT 3 F is priced at $9,995 (light battery) and $10,995 (full range battery). Read more at LiftFoils.com.