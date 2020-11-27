The best Sony Alpha 7 II Black Friday deals of the day

Sony's Alpha line of mirrorless cameras are fairly legendary for their incredibly lightweight designs and DSLR-level picture quality. The Sony Alpha 7 II is the second-generation of the Alpha 7 line-up, adding loads of features requested by users, and there are some great Black Friday deals on offer.

The Sony Alpha 7 II is great for loads of reasons but the main one is the portability that comes paired with an incredibly strong 23.4 megapixel, 35mm sensor that works great in all conditions we tested for. There's also five-axis stabilisation, ensuring that whatever angle or terrain you're shooting, shots look pristine.

Sony has put a lot of work into making sure that motion shots – a moving car, for example – look as good as can be, adding a Fast Hybrid AF with high-speed response, accurate prediction, and wide coverage. In fact, AF on the A7 II is 30% faster than the A7.

A wide range of A and E mounts are available from Sony, too, meaning whatever your shooting preference and style, the A7 II can cater for it. There's also WiFi and NFC for exporting photos quickly and simply at the end of the shoot.

