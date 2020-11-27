The best Huawei Watch GT 2e Black Friday deals of the day

Having a smartwatch can dramatically improve your life, helping track activity, sleep, and pesky notifications with ease. Huawei have made something of a name for themselves with devices like the Huawei Watch GT 2e, which has some pretty unbeatable Black Friday deals and discounts.
Huawei's smartwatch lineup is broken down into several different categories and the Watch GT 2e is on the more budget end of the spectrum. But don't let that fool you: the 2e has two-week battery life, a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, GPS, 85 custom workout modes alongside workout detection, and loads of detailed information about your fitness, like blood oxygen levels.
If you're interested in getting a smartwatch that will complement your workout routines, the Watch GT 2e should be at the top of the list. Whether your sport of choice is running, cycling, walking, swimming, or athletics, the Watch GT 2e will keep up and make sure you're working to your full potential.
