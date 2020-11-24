The best Amazon Black Friday video games deals

They're back and better than ever: the annual Black Friday deals event has returned with retailers knocking hundreds of the latest and greatest gadgets, tech, and more. As part of the festivities, Amazon has some great discounts on games for Sony PS4 and PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch.
Whether you've just picked up the latest PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, or still have the trusty PS4 or Xbox One, Amazon has some decent deals on a huge range of games for every platform. In our opinion, gaming is the perfect interactive way to pass these long winter evenings without binging too much Netflix.
Amazon has loads and loads of games on Black Friday sales right now, so make sure to check out the whole selection. We'd also note that games of any type can make good stocking fillers, given the festive season is almost upon us.
Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S support older titles natively, so even if you buy the previous-generation versions of these games, when your new console arrives you'll be immersed immediately.
Let's jump into a few of the best deals...
FIFA 21 | Was £48.99 | Now £32.99
Buy for PS4 | Buy for Xbox One
Do we really need to say that much about this one? The 2021 instalment of FIFA is set to be bigger and better than ever, with more realistic players and styles, smoother gameplay, new players and teams, and a lot more besides. View Deal
Dark Souls Trilogy | Was £47 | Now £29.99 | Buy for PS4
If you're in the mood for something a bit moodier, then the Dark Souls trilogy – Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls II, and Dark Souls III – are well worth a look, transporting you to a scary, medieval reality where death is right around every corner. View Deal
Watch Dogs Legion | Was £51.99 | Now £35.99
Buy for PS4 | Buy for Xbox One
Set in a futuristic and apocalyptic version of London, the Watch Dogs games are high tech and exhilarating, a mixture of teamwork, solo fights, puzzles, and more. We're big, big fans and saving £16 makes this extra easy to recommenced.View Deal
Make sure to check out Amazon's other Black Friday game deals and bag a bargain on loads of new releases and older classics.
Need a console as well? We're tracking the best Black Friday deals.
The best Sony console deals
The best Microsoft console deals
