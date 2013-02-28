T3 to celebrate the Art of Technology in association with Loewe at Harrods

T3 is set to celebreate the design and art in technology with a unique and exclusive Art of Technology event in association with Loewe at Harrods in March.

Technology has changed. Its form is now as important as its function, because it needs to fit our lifestyles and reflect who we are. Consumer technology products are in abundance, but only a select few boast both gorgeous aesthetics and stunning aptitude.



Curated by T3, and in association with Harrods and Loewe, Art of Technology is an exclusive exhibition, featuring the 20 beautifully designed, inspiring examples of electronic innovation and design genius that you've just drooled over.

Invites for the March 7 launch event are rarer than hen's teeth, but you can still see the exhibition in Harrods' prestigious shop windows for the month after it, and all 20 products will be available for purchase within Harrods' Technology floor, which celebrates its first birthday this year.

Take a virtual wander through the Art of Technology product gallery.

