T3 Recommends: the best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals to elevate your home workouts with

Amazon Prime Day is almost over – well, there is half a day to go still – but I feel that all the fitness deals that are actually good have surfaced by now. I certainly don't expect any of the best Prime day deals to crop up now, right at the end, but who knows: there might be an odd lightning or 'wow' deal that will be worth looking at. With that in mind, I rounded up all the best fitness deals I could find, from cheap treadmills to massage gun offers, all listed below.

Basically, if you like buying fitness equipment and wearables from big brands for cheap, you're in luck this Amazon Prime Day. I saw many NordicTrack, TRX and Bowflex deals this year which made me really, really happy as I'm a bit tired of combing through thousands of deals from no-name brands that all look exactly the same.

Product categories that saw some action include treadmills, exercise bikes, weight benches, multi-gyms, kettlebells and more. Massage gun deals are also hot this year, particularly that Hyperice Hypervolt deal everyone seems to be buying these days.

The best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals

ProForm Power 995i Series Foldable Treadmill | Was £1,199 | £719 | You save £480 at (40%) Amazon

This treadmill deal is a real Amazon Prime Day bargain. The ProForm Power 995i folds flat and also comes with a 1-year iFit membership included in the price. Please mind that you'll need to mount your own tablet or phone on the treadmill to stream workouts. Still, a real bargain!View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Watch | Was £249.99 | Now £165 | You save £84.99 on Amazon Prime Day

The firmware of the Forerunner 245 has been updated recently and it also won the T3 Awards 2021 in the 'Best Running Watch' category: do you need any more reasons to buy it? Well, it's also cheapest ever, so there is that. The Merlot colourway is even cheaper than the Grey variety. Get this amazing running watch for £84.99 less this Amazon Prime Day!View Deal

Hyperice Hypervolt Hand Percussion Massager | Was £259 | Now £181.30 | I save £77.70 (30%) on Amazon Prime Day

The Hyperice Hypervolt is one of the best percussion massagers on the market and has a brushless high-torque 60 W motor featuring the patented QuietGlide technology. In fact, despite its larger size, the Hypervolt is one of the quietest massage gun I tried. There are three speed options to choose from and the Hypervolt's battery will last for over two hours on a single charge.View Deal

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym | Was £389.90 | Now £779 | You save £389.10 on Amazon Prime Day

The PR1000 uses Bowflex's Power Rod system which might seem strange at first but it's very quiet, perfect in a home gym environment. Maximum resistance is 95 kg and you can perform over 25 exercises using using this multi-gym, including bench presses, lat pulldowns and even curls.View Deal

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Weight Bench | Was £349 | Now £229 | You save £120 on Amazon Prime Day

The Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench has a very high 272 kg (600 lbs) load capacity, so even you weigh 120 kg, you can still bench 150 kilo on it. High density foam padding ensures your back won't be sore after a more gruelling workout and a selection knob that lets you adjust between six incline positions with a quick twist. This os the cheapest this weight bench has ever been, get it while you can!View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell | Was £229 | Now £159.90 | You save £69.10 (30%) at Amazon

I love the Bowflex 840, it's a great piece of home gym equipment and perfectly suited for small workout areas. It's six kettlebells in one so one can say it's great for saving space. Now almost £70 off, offer ends midnight 22 June!View Deal

TRX PRO3 Suspension Trainer System | Was £202 | Now £123.87 | You save £78.13 (39%) at Amazon

TRX is the household name in suspension training and if you don't know what suspension trainers are, you're missing out, big time. The PRO3 set includes three anchor solutions, a travel pouch and the durable trainer itself. Elevate your home workouts with TRX. Now £78 off, offer ends midnight 22 June!View Deal

Fitbit Sense Health Smartwatch | Was £324.98 | Now £239 | You save £85.98 (26%) on Amazon Prime Day

I don't think I ever covered a big shopping event without reporting on a Fitbit deal and this Amazon Prime Day is no different. I don't think the Sense has ever been this cheap, it's now only £239 which makes it all the more appealing to people who are interested in features such as ECG measurement, skin temperature sensor and stress management.View Deal

HUAWEI Band 6 Fitness Tracker | Was £59.99 | Now £39.99 | You save £20 (33%) on Amazon Prime Day

I would recommend the Huawei Band 6, even at full price, let alone when it's 33% off, as it is now on Amazon Prime Day. This nifty little fitness tracker has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, up to 2-week battery life, heart rate sensor with all-day SpO2 monitoring plus it tracks sleep and supports smart notifications. Nuff said.View Deal

NordicTrack S10i Studio Cycle | Was £1,699 | Now £999 | You save £700 on Amazon Prime Day

The S10i indoor bike is a premium cardio machine and it features a 10-inch HD touchscreen display as well as being capable of creating -10 to 20 percent inclines thanks to its LIVE Incline Matching technology. The bike's Silent Magnetic Resistance delivers a quiet workout experience so even if you can only store the S10i in the living room, you won't make other members of the household crazy with the bike being too loud. 1-year iFit family membership included!View Deal

NordicTrack RW900 Rower | Was £1,499 | Now £999 | You save £500 on Amazon Prime Day

I loved testing and reviewing the RW900 and I wish I could afford to buy one. This smart rower also features 26 digital resistance levels that are automatically adjusted to the workout you're doing. the space saver design makes it convenient to fold up and store the RW900 out of the way when not in use. 12-month iFit family membership included.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK