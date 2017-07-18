T3 Quick Hit: Master the power of the rapids with Pyranha's Jed kayak

The oracle of coracles offers more control and dexterity in the water

By

With the summer months finally upon us and, shock horror, actual nice weather, maybe it's time to head to the water and try something a little more XXXtreme, bro. 

Like for instance, with Pyranha's new and improved Jed.

The Jed kayak offers a far longer design than most its competitors, which allows for a more fluid distribution of volume, with comparatively slicey ends for easier trick initiation. 

That bit of extra length also makes the Jed faster on a wave and smoother on end in a hole. It's not for the faint of heart, but if you're hoping to push your kayaking skills to the max, this is the way to do it.

A unique 'V-Chine' in the hull at the stern frees up the back end for spins and edge transitions while surfing, and also adds to the dynamic speed on a wave. Smooth transition of volume to the core of the boat produces some incredible pop in a hole and the deceptively smooth lines over all give an obscenely fast and aggressive ride on any wave. 

The Jed has already proved to be a really popular model in the kayaking community, with everyone from pro freestylers to total newbies swearing by its unique design. And with a full progressive rocker (for a really fast, loose hull), overthruster (for maximum pop on aerial moves) and a seat with three-way adjustment, the Pyranha Jed is a must-have for those who prefer less komfortable kayaking.

Pyranha Jed is available from Go Kayaking for £629.10.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.