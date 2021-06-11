T3 Awards 2021 week is complete! Here are all the winners

Welcome to T3 Awards 2021 week, over the past five days we've been unveiling the winners of the very best products and services in over 90 categories spanning home entertainment, tech and gaming, fitness and outdoor activities, large and small appliances, and much more. Now, all the winners have been announced – scroll down to see who picked up an award this year.
This is the 15th year of the T3 Awards (and the 25th anniversary of T3 magazine, the print edition!) and so the awards are bigger than ever – more categories and more products. We also have our headline awards, the announcement of which we're saving for Friday, when we'll reveal Brand Of The Year, Retailer Of The Year, the Tech Innovation Award, Best Gadget Under £100 / $100, Gadget Of The Year and the winner of the Sustainability Award.
Brand new for 2021 is the WFH Heroes category. Also due to be announced this Friday, this is where we'll be recognising the people, products and services that have helped make life easier over the last 12 months. WFH Heroes awards include Personality Of The Year, Courier Firm Of The Year, Best WFH Mood Lifter, Best Working From Home Innovation, Best Motivator, and more.
Brand Of The Year
Winner: Apple
Shortlist: Adidas, Apple, Bowflex, Disney, Dyson, Samsung, Sky, Volkswagen
Retailer Of The Year
Winner: Amazon
Shortlist: Amazon, AO.com, Currys, eSpares, Halfords, Pure Electric, Screwfix, Wiggle
Tech Innovation Award
Winner: Samsung MICRO LED
Shortlist: AirPop Active+ Smart Facemask, Apple M1 chip, Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbell, DJI FPV drone, Insta360 GO 2, PlayStation 5, Samsung MICRO LED
Best Gadget Under £100 / $100
Winner: Fitbit Ace 3
Shortlist: Amazon Echo (4th gen), Apple AirTag, Fitbit Ace 3, Huawei Band 4, JBL Tune 660NC, QP6650/30 Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body, Razer Blackshark V2, Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen), Roku Express 4K
Gadget Of The Year
Winner: Sony PlayStation 5
Shortlist: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2021), Bowers & Wilkins PI7, DJI Air 2S, Insta360 GO 2, LG G1, OnePlus 9 Pro, PlayStation 5, Samsung QN900A
Sustainability Award
Winner: IKEA
Shortlist: IKEA, Finisterre, Fjällräven Samlaren collection, Gillette, GoPro, Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat V3+, Vango Earth Collection
Best Fitness Headphones
Winner: Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro
Highly Commended: Jaybird Vista 2
Shortlist: Anker Soundcore Spirit X2, Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro, Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats, Bose Sport Earbuds, Jaybird Vista 2
Best Protein Powder or Snack
Winner: Huel Black Edition
Highly Commended: Barebells Vegan Protein Bar
Shortlist: Barebells Vegan Protein Bar, Dioxyme Grass-fed Ultra Whey Protein, Grenade Carb Killa High Protein Bar, Huel Black Edition, Naked Nutrition Naked Mass
Best Workout Shoes
Winner: Under Armour TriBase Reign 3
Highly Commended: Inov-8 BARE-XF 210 V3
Shortlist: Inov-8 BARE-XF 210 V3, Nike Metcon 6, Reebok Nano X, Under Armour TriBase Reign 3, Vivobarefoot Primus Lite III
Best Running Shoes
Winner: Adidas 4DFWD
Shortlist: Adidas 4DFWD, ASICS Metaracer, Brooks Hyperion Tempo, Hoka One One Mach 4, New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11, Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit, Saucony Kinvara 12
Best Home Weights
Winner: Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar
Shortlist: Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar, Eleiko Training Kettlebell, Mirafit Rubber Dumbbells, NordicTrack Select-A-Weight 55 Lb. Dumbbell Set, ONNIT Primal Kettlebell
Best Home Gym Equipment
Winner: Peloton Bike+
Highly Commended: NordicTrack RW900 Smart Rower
Shortlist: Bowflex Treadmill 22, Mirafit Heavy Duty 260kg FID Weight Bench, NordicTrack RW900 Smart Rower, Peloton Bike+, Wattbike Atom (2nd Gen)
Best Fitness Tracker
Winner: Fitbit Charge 4
Highly Commended: Huawei Band 6
Shortlist: Amazfit GTS 2e, Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Luxe, Garmin Venu Sq, Huawei Band 6, Withings ScanWatch
Best Running Watch
Winner: Garmin Forerunner 245
Highly Commended: COROS Pace 2
Shortlist: COROS Pace 2, Fitbit Versa 3, Garmin Forerunner 245, Garmin Forerunner 745, Polar Vantage V2, Suunto 7
Best Vacuum Cleaner
Winner: Dyson V11 Absolute
Highly Commended: Samsung Jet 90 Pro
Shortlist: Dyson V11 Absolute, Dyson V15 Detect, Halo Capsule, Samsung Jet 90 Pro, Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKT, Vax OnePWR Blade 4
Best Air Purifier
Winner: Blueair HealthProtect 7470i
Shortlist: Blueair Classic 480i, Blueair HealthProtect 7470i, Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Formaldehyde, Meaco MeacoClean CA-HEPA 76x5, Philips Series 3000i Connected AC3033/30
Best Washing Machine
Winner: AEG 9000 Series L9FEC966R
Shortlist: AEG 9000 L9FEC966R, Bosch Serie 8 WAX32GH4GB, Hisense WFQY1014EVJM, Indesit My Time EWD81483WUKN, Samsung WW90K6414QX
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Winner: Roborock S6 MaxV
Shortlist: Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+, Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 30C, iRobot Roomba i3+, Roborock S6 MaxV, Roborock S7
Best Mattress
Winner: Simba Hybrid Pro
Shortlist: Brook + Wilde Elite, Emma Original, Eve Premium Hybrid, Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Silentnight Studio Original, Simba Hybrid Luxe, Simba Hybrid Pro
Best Duvet
Winner: Panda The Cloud Duvet
Shortlist: Panda Cloud Duvet, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet, Silentnight Airmax, Simba Hybrid Duvet with Stratos
Best Pillow
Winner: Scooms Hungarian Goose Down pillow
Shortlist: Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow, REM-Fit 500 Cool Gel, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Pillow, Simba Hybrid Pillow with Stratos
Best Air Fryer
Winner: Philips Airfryer XXL
Shortlist: Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, Philips Airfryer XXL, Sage the Combi Wave 3 in 1, Tefal YV970840 Actifry Genius XL 2in1, Wilko 4L Air Fryer
Best Kettle
Winner: KitchenAid Variable Temperature kettle 5KEK1722
Highly Commended: Russell Hobbs K65 Anniversary
Shortlist: KitchenAid Variable Temperature kettle 5KEK1722, Russell Hobbs Colours Plus Kettle, Russell Hobbs K65 Anniversary, Smeg KLF03, Sage Smart Kettle
Best Toaster
Winner: Dualit Newgen
Shortlist: Dualit Newgen, Russell Hobbs Legacy, Sage The Smart Toast, Smeg TSF01, Wolf 2-slice Toaster
Best Fridge Freezer
Winner: Hisense RQ560N4WC1
Shortlist: Beko CFG3582W, Hisense RQ560N4WC1, Hotpoint HQ9 U1BL, Samsung RS8000 RS68A8820SL, Zanussi ZBB28651SV
Best Oven
Winner: Neff N70 B57CR22N0B
Shortlist: Beko AeroPerfect BBXIF22100S, Bosch Serie 8 HBG634BS1B, Miele H7164BP, Neff N 70 B57CR22N0B, Zanussi ZOD35660XK
Best Dishwasher
Winner: Bosch Serie 6 SMS67MW00G
Shortlist: Bosch Serie 2 SMS24AW01G, Bosch Serie 4 SPS4HKW45G, Bosch Serie 6 SMS67MW00G, Miele G7310 SCI
Best Lawnmower
Winner: STIHL RMA 448 VC
Shortlist: Bosch CityMower 18, Cobra MX3440V, Greenworks GD60LM46SP, GTech Cordless Lawn Mower 2.0, Kärcher LMO 18-36 Cordless Lawn Mower, STIHL RMA 448 VC
Best Barbecue
Winner: Char-Broil Professional Pro S2
Shortlist: Char-Broil Kamander Kamado, CharBroil Kettleman, Char-Broil Professional Pro S2, Traeger Ironwood 650, Weber Master-Touch GBS E-5750
Best Outdoor Lighting
Winner: Philips Hue Lily
Shortlist: Philips Hue Lily, Atlas Solar Powered Outdoor Spotlights, John Lewis Festoon Outdoor Line Lights, John Lewis Strom, Nordlux Vejers Outdoor Wall Lantern, Solar Centre Lumify
Best Soundbar
Winner: Samsung HW-Q800A
Shortlist: Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage, Philips Fidelio B97, Polk React, Samsung HW-Q800A, Yamaha SR-C20A
Best Wireless Speaker
Winner: Naim Mu-so 2nd Generation
Shortlist: Apple HomePod Mini, Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII, Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level, Marshall Stanmore II, Naim Mu-so 2
Best Portable Speaker
Winner: Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 v2
Shortlist: Bang & Olufsen A1 v2, JBL Xtreme 3, JBL Charge 5, Marshall Emberton, Sonos Roam, Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2
Best DAC
Winner: Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M
Shortlist: Amazon Echo Link, Audiolab 6000N, iFi xDSD, Sonos Port, Yamaha WXAD-10
Best Headphones
Winner: Bowers & Wilkins PI7
Shortlist: Apple AirPods Max, Bowers & Wilkins PI7, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, Focal Clear MG, Grado SR325e, Sony WH-1000XM4
Best Wired Headphones
Winner: Focal Clear MG
Shortlist: Grado SR325e, Focal Clear MG, L Acoustics Contour XO, Meze Audio Rai Solo, Sennheiser IE 300
Best Noise Cancelling Headphones
Winner: Sony WH-1000XM4
Shortlist: Apple AirPods Max, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bowers & Wilkins PI7, Philips Fidelio L3, Shure Aonic 50, Sony WH-1000XM4
Best True Wireless Headphones
Winner: Bowers & Wilkins PI7
Shortlist: Bowers & Wilkins PI7, Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch, Master & Dynamic MW08, Panasonic RZ-S500W, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Grado GT220
Best Value Headphones
Winner: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+
Shortlist: AKG Y400, Beats Flex, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, House of Marley Champion True Wireless Earbuds, Huawei Freebuds 4i, JBL Tune 660NC, JAM Audio True Wireless Athlete
Best TV
Winner: Samsung QN900A
Shortlist: LG C1, LG G1, Philips OLED+935, Samsung QN900A, Samsung QN95A
Best OLED TV
Winner: LG G1
Shortlist: LG C1, LG G1, Philips OLED+935, Philips OLED805, Sony A8
Best 8K TV
Winner: Samsung QN900A
Shortlist: LG ZX, Samsung Q950TS, Samsung QN900A, Sony ZH8
Best Gaming TV
Winner: LG G1
Shortlist: LG BX, LG C1, LG G1, Samsung QN95A, Sony XH90
Best Mid-range TV
Winner: LG BX
Shortlist: LG BX, Samsung AU9000, Samsung Q70T, Sony XH90, Sony XH95
Best Value TV
Winner: Samsung TU8500
Shortlist: Hisense B7120, Samsung TU7100, Samsung TU8500, Panasonic HX580
Best Gaming Headset
Winner: Asus ROG Delta S
Shortlist: Asus ROG Delta S, Audeze Penrose, Creative SXFI Gamer, HyperX Cloud Stinger S, JBL Quantum One, Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed, LucidSound LS50X, Razer BlackShark V2, SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X Wireless
Best Gaming Mouse
Winner: Razer DeathAdder V2
Shortlist: Asus ROG Gladius II Core, Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series, HyperX Pulsefire Haste, Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS, Razer DeathAdder V2, Roccat Burst Pro
Best Gaming Keyboard
Winner: Whirlwind FX Element
Shortlist: Asus TUF Gaming K3, Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Glorious GMMK Gaming Keyboard, HyperX Alloy Elite 2, Logitech G915 TKL, Razer BlackWidow V3, Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro, Whirlwind FX Element
Best Gaming Monitor
Winner: LG UltraGear 34GN850
Shortlist: Acer Predator XB3, Asus ROG Swift PG329Q, BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710, BenQ EX2780Q, Dell Curved Gaming Monitor S2721HGF, HP Omen 27i, Lenovo Legion Y44W-10, LG UltraGear 34GN850, Philips 346B1C, Samsung Odyssey G9
Best Gaming Chair
Winner: SecretLab Titan SoftWeave
Shortlist: AndaSeat T-Pro 2, BraZen Phantom Elite, Noblechairs Epic Series Real Leather, Razer Iskur, SecretLab Titan SoftWeave
Best Gaming Accessory
Winner: SecretLab MAGNUS Metal Desk
Shortlist: Marseille mClassic, Razer Kiyo Pro, Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S, Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock, SecretLab MAGNUS Metal Desk, Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro Controller
Best Sat Nav
Winner: TomTom GO Discover
Shortlist: Beeline Moto, Garmin DriveSmart 65 with Amazon Alexa, Mio MiVue Drive 65 LM, TomTom GO Camper, TomTom GO Discover
Best Dashcam
Winner: Nextbase 622GW
Shortlist: Garmin Dash Cam 66W, Garmin Dash Cam Mini, Mio MiVue 866, Nextbase 622GW, Thinkware U1000 4K UHD Dash Cam
Best Road Bike
Winner: Specialized Tarmac SL7
Shortlist: Boardman SLR 8.0 Disc, Canyon Aeroad CF SL Disc 8.0, Ribble Endurance AL Disc, Specialized Tarmac SL7, Specialized Roubaix Sport
Best Electric Bike
Winner: Canyon Roadlite:ON
Shortlist: Canyon Grail:ON, Canyon Roadlite:ON, GoCycle G4i, Specialized Turbo Vado SL 5.0, VanMoof S3
Best Electric Scooter
Winner: Pure Air Pro (2nd Generation)
Shortlist: 8tev B12 Classic, Bird One, Carrera impel is-1, Ninebot Segway E45E, Pure Air Pro (2nd Generation), Xiaomi Mi Pro 2, Walberg The-Urban xH1
Best Drone – sponsored by Wiggle
Winner: DJI Air 2S
Shortlist: DJI Air 2S, DJI FPV, DJI Mini 2, PowerVision PowerEgg X Wizard, Ryze Tello
Best Waterproof Jacket – sponsored by Wiggle
Winner: Finisterre Stormbird
Shortlist: Berghaus Sky Hiker, Finisterre Stormbird, Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell, Jack Wolfskin Eagle Peak, Keela Stratus
Best Action Camera – sponsored by Wiggle
Winner: GoPro HERO 9 Black
Shortlist: DJI Osmo Action, GoPro HERO 8 Black, GoPro HERO 9 Black, Insta360 GO 2
Best Tent – sponsored by Wiggle
Winner: Sierra Designs Meteor Lite 2
Shortlist: Coleman Meadowood BlackOut, Lichfield Eagle Air 6, Sierra Designs Meteor Lite 2, Vango F10 Project Hydrogen, Vango Joro 450 tent
Best Walking Shoes – sponsored by Wiggle
Winner: Salomon X Ultra 4
Shortlist: Columbia Trailstorm Waterproof walking shoe, Inov-8 Roclite 315 GTX, Merrell MQM Flex 2 GTX, Salomon X Ultra 4
Best Hiking Boots – sponsored by Wiggle
Winner: Jack Wolfskin Wilderness Lite
Shortlist: Arc'teryx Acrux TR GTX, Hoka One One TenNine Hike GTX, Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX, Jack Wolfskin Wilderness Lite, Scarpa R-Evo GTX
Best Camera – sponsored by Wiggle
Winner: Canon EOS R6
Shortlist: Canon EOS R6, Fujifilm X-E4, Nikon Z5, Panasonic Lumix S5, Sony A7C
Best Smart Lighting
Winner: Philips Hue
Shortlist: Philips Hue, Nanoleaf Essentials, Innr, TP-Link Kasa, LIFX
Best Smart Security
Winner: Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera
Shortlist: Arlo Essential Indoor Camera, Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, Ring Video Doorbell, (2nd gen), TP-Link Kasa KC115, TP-Link Tapo C100
Best Smart Energy Product
Winner: TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim Energy Monitoring KP115
Shortlist: Hive Radiator Valves, Tado Smart AC Control, TCP Smart Electric Radiator, TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim Energy Monitoring KP115
Best Home Networking Tech
Winner: Netgear Orbi WiFi 6
Shortlist: Eero Mesh WiFi, Google Nest Wifi, Netgear Orbi WiFi 6, TP-Link Deco P9, TP-Link Deco X60
Best Smart Speaker
Winner: Amazon Echo Show 10
Shortlist: Amazon Echo Show 10, Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance, Apple HomePod Mini Amazon Echo (4th gen), Google Nest Audio, Audio Pro G10
Best Electric Toothbrush
Winner: Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige
Shortlist: Foreo Issa 2, Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000, Philips Sonicare Diamondclean Smart Sonic, Oral-B Genius 9000, Oral-B IO9, Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige
Best Shaver
Winner: Wahl AquaBlade 10-in-1
Shortlist: Braun Series 9, Braun Series 7, Panasonic ES-LV97, Philips Series 7000, Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige, Wahl AquaBlade 10-in-1
Best Winter Jacket
Winner: Shackleton Antarctic Protector Parka
Shortlist: Fjallraven Samlaren Jacket 1a M, Keela Talus Jacket, Montane Anti-Freeze Down Jacket, Musto X Land Rover Welded Thermo Jacket, Shackleton Antarctic Protector Parka, Storm Salute Commute Jacket
Best Watch
Winner: Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight 925
Shortlist: Christopher Ward C63 Sealander Elite, Grand Seiko SLGH005 'White Birch', IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43, Panerai Luminor Marina eSteel, Rado True Square x Tej Chauhan, Rolex Explorer II, Swatch Big Bold Bioceramic, TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300, Tissot PRX, Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight 925
Best Phone
Winner: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Shortlist: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Google Pixel 5, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1 II, Xiaomi Mi 11
Best Video Streaming Service
Winner: Disney Plus
Shortlist: Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount Plus
Best Value Phone
Winner: OnePlus Nord
Shortlist: Apple iPhone SE (2020), Google Pixel 4a 5G, Nokia 3.4, OnePlus Nord, Poco F2 Pro, Realme 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Vivo Y70
Best Laptop
Winner: LG Gram 17 (2021)
Shortlist: Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020), Asus VivoBook S15, Asus ZenBook Duo 14, Dell XPS 13 (9310), HP Spectre X360 (2021), Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, LG Gram 17 (2021), Razer Book 13, Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 5G
Best Gaming Laptop
Winner: Gigabyte Aorus 15G
Shortlist: Acer Predator Triton 500, Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, Dell G5 15 5500, Gigabyte Aorus 15G, HP Omen 15, MSI GE66 Raider
Best 4K Monitor
Winner: Philips Brilliance 329P1H
Shortlist: BenQ EW3280U, Dell P2721Q, Dell UltraSharp U4320Q, HP Z27, LG 27UL850, Philips Brilliance 329P1H, Samsung M70A Smart Monitor
Best 5G Phone
Winner: Samsung Galaxy S21
Shortlist: Apple iPhone 12, Moto G 5G Plus, OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21, TCL 20 Pro 5G
Best Smartwatch
Winner: Apple Watch Series 6
Shortlist: Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, Fitbit Sense, Garmin Venu 2, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, TAG Heuer Connected
Personality of the Year
Winner: Joe Wicks
Courier Firm of the Year
Winner: DPD
Best Desk
Winner: Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Best Office Chair
Winner: Hag Capisco 8106
Best Webcam
Winner: Logitech C922
Best Home Office Computer
Mac Mini M1
Best Home Office Accessory
Winner: Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat V3+
Best Coffee Machine
Winner: Jura E8
Best WFH Mood Lifter
Winner: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Best Working From Home Innovation
Winner: Amazon eero 6
Best Video Chat App
Winner: Zoom Meeting
Best Motivator
Winner: Fitbit Premium
Best VPN
Winner: ExpressVPN