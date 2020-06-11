T3 Awards 2020: AEG’s 9000 Series washing machine wins another well-deserved award



If you’re looking for the very best washing machine, it’s the AEG 9000 Series L9FEC966R. It’s already a multiple award winner, and now it's come out on top in the T3 Awards 2020. It deserves every one of its five-star reviews but what is its secret?

To put it simply, one secret of this laundry lord's success is… salt. Admittedly, AEG describes it as 'a revolutionary ion-exchange filtering system which optimises the water entering the drum,' but essentially it has taken the same principle as the salt dispenser in your dishwasher and applied it to washing machines.

If you live in a hard water area, which many of us do, you’ll see some very significant benefits because the salt softens the water. That means much better cleaning results, and that your clothes will feel noticeably softer. Just keep feeding that baby with salt and your clothes will come out more like new and less like faded and cracked versions of their original selves.

You should still consider the AEG 9000 Series if you live in a soft water area, though, because it’s a brilliant washing machine irrespective of local water quality. It cleans excellently, runs very quietly and has an A+++ rating for energy efficiency. ProSteam tech lets you give your clothes a quick refresh and reduces the need for ironing – which can only be a good thing. The L9FEC966R is also certified with both the Woolmark and Quiet Mark seals of approval.

While washing machines aren’t exactly the prettiest bits of kit you can buy, AEG has made a real effort to make the 9000 Series look a bit more interesting than your average appliance. And that's only right, because this washing machine is more interesting than your average appliance.

