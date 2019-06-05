T3 Awards 2019: Christopher Ward's C60 Trident GMT is the top watch under £1000

If you're a horologist with £1000 to spend, we have some great news for you: there's never been a better time to buy a watch. There are so many great options out there, from established brands like Hamilton and Seiko, to plucky British upstarts like Elliot Brown.

This year, the T3 Award for Best Watch under £1000 goes to the Christopher Ward C60 Trident GMT.

Earlier in the year, Christopher Ward unveiled the C60, a thoroughly modern dive watch designed to showcase the advanced watch making Christopher Ward is capable of.

The updated design is significantly sleeker and more legible than previous versions, with a smooth dial and a modern, triangular hour hand.

Despite being an affordable watch, Christopher Ward has cut no corners here. For example, its used top grade SuperLumiNova X1-GL-C1 and deeper indexes to hold a greater volume of lume paint, to make sure the watch is still readable at night.

The new Trident 3 also feels better on the wrist, with a slimmer profile than previous versions, and clean sides which play with the light. It's a very attractive piece.

Other improvements include a re-engineered crown, quick-release steel bracelet, hybrid rubber strap, redesigned backplate, and a more satisfying bezel 'click' – Christopher Ward and his team actually roamed around various London watch boutiques to find the luxury watches with the best click, then spent months of R&D in trying to replicate or better them.

So, what do we think of the Trident Mk 3? Everything combined, Christopher Ward has managed to create an incredibly compelling package that offers unbeatable value for money.

Full shortlist: Elliot Brown Holton Professional, Christopher Ward C60 Trident GMT, Hamilton Khaki Field Murph Auto, Certina DS Action GMT Automatic, Seiko Prospex Street Series