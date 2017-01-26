T3 Agenda: Loewe klang 5 wireless speakers, Logitech MK850 keyboard/mouse combo and more

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda, Loewe's new wireless speakers bring the sophistication, Logitech's new keyboard and mouse combo and more...

Loewe's brand new klang 5 speakers bring the noise (and some serious sophistication)

Loewe's just announced a new set of wireless speakers and subwoofers and they're probably some of the most stylish home audio devices we've ever seen. The klang 5 offer a tall, cylindrical design fashioned from aluminium with acoustically transparent textile covering.

It comes with five drive units powered by four amplifiers to create a powerful wall of sound with sharp tones and a weighty bass. The speakers can be paired with klang 5 subwoofer in 3.1 and 5.1 configurations to really bring out that bass.

The Loewe klang 5 wireless speakers are available now for £3,490 per pair. The Loewe klang 5 subwoofer is also available with a price tag of £1,390.

Marry comfort and performance in one package with the Logitech MK850 keyboard and mouse combo

Looking to replace or upgrade your most used PC accessories? You're in luck because Logitech has just unveiled the MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo.

The combo fits a full-sized keyboard with a number pad and keys designed to guide your fingers as you type. It also boasts DuoLink, an exclusive feature which enables the mouse buttons to have a different set of actions and gestures when you hold down the Fn key.

There's also a really hand Easy-Switch utility that enables you to link with up to three connected devices from the same keyboard. Not bad for a keyboard under £100, right?

Best of all, Logitech are bundling these two great accessories together in one package. The MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo will be available from selected retailers with a very reasonable price of £99.99.

Use SkinVision's new cancer detection app to check those moles and skin bumps

In other news, SkinVision has just launched a new app that uses the camera on your smartphone to check any suspect moles of patches of skin colouration for potential signs of cancer.

The app itself uses fractual geometry to map your skin and identify the three most common forms of deadly skin cancer: Melanoma, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

You can install it today for free via Google Play or the App Store.