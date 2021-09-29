Suggested Samsung Galaxy S22 release date is shockingly soon

I'm more excited about the Samsung Galaxy S22 range than any of the last few S-series releases.

I'm excited because not only does the S22 range look set to rock some very impressive internal hardware and cameras, but also that its flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra handset looks like it is coming with full S Pen digital stylus functionality.

And for me the good news just keeps coming, as a very well known leakster has just mentioned the Samsung Galaxy S22 range in the light of a release date not in early 2022, as expected, but this year.

Yes, that's right, the Galaxy S22 range could launch as early as December 2021.

This suggestion comes courtesy of Samsung's leakster-in-chief Ice universe, who recently posted this on Twitter.

If S22 decides to release in December, it is reasonable to cancel S21 Fe.September 27, 2021 See more

For those who aren't familiar with Ice's background, he is a prolific, long-term leaker who has a pretty much bullet proof reputation in accurately calling and commenting of future Samsung phones.

And here, while Ice certainly doesn't say that a December 2021 release date for the Samsung Galaxy S22 is happening, or that he thinks it is likely, he does mention it as a possibility, suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe may make way for it.

And, well, if the S22 release date is in December this year, then that would be a radical departure from the traditional S-series release date.

Indeed, it would be so radical that we technically would have got the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S21 in the same year.

That sounds crazy on face value but the S-series has been creeping earlier and earlier for the past four years or so. Back in 2017, for example, the Samsung Galaxy S8 released in March.

Then the Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S10, and Samsung Galaxy S20 all launched in February, but with dates getting earlier and earlier each time within the month.

Ad then we saw the Samsung Galaxy S21 turn up in January 2021, just two weeks into the new year.

Now Ice's comments have hinted that we could be seeing a December 2021 release date for the Samsung Galaxy S22.

For fans of the best Android phones that's exciting news, but what impact it will have on sales of the range (and others) remains to be seen. Naturally, I'll report more on this when more information becomes available.