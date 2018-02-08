Spoke designs trousers which fit you perfectly, without needing to try them on first

For some, finding a pair of trousers which fit perfectly can be difficult and time consuming, but Spoke have created a product and experience which aims to make it much easier.

Spoke was established in 2014, when the founders wanted clothes that "fit, felt and looked great," without needing to go to "over-decorated retail palaces teeming with other people and annoying shop assistants."

Now, if you're the weird sort who enjoys shopping in physical stores, that's fine, you can continue doing so, but, if hate it (like me), this brand is for you.

The result was to create a pair of trousers which are in between bespoke and ready-to-wear.

Just fill out a questionnaire on Spoke's website to determine your perfect fit, and a few days later, you'll receive a pair of (hopefully) perfectly fitting trousers in the post.

The brand offers more sizes than high street shops, because the pieces are finished to order.

I've tried out the service and was really impressed. The trousers fit perfectly around the waist and length, and I loved the interior detailing.

Check out a few of the styles below:

Spoke sell four styles of trouser:

Heroes: Signature chinos. A perfect blend of smart and casual, cut in 99% cotton with just a hint of stretch.

Sharps: Our smarter take on the classic chino, cut in a crisper stretch cotton, with clean, minimal detailing.

Fives: The most casual style, cut with half moon pockets, and trimmed with brass rivets and a shank button fly.

Bulletproofs: Coated with water-repellent nano-tech, finished with a host of technical details.

If you're not happy with the trousers, you can return them free of charge.

If the idea appeals to you, check out the designs on Spoke's website. Prices start at £89.