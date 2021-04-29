Spoil mum with the latest tech for Mother's Day with these Amazon deals

If you're at a loss as to what to get mum for Mother's Day, you've come to the right place.

Whether she's a whiz in the kitchen, addicted to streaming, loves a good book or can't get enough of the old-school classics, Amazon has deals on something every mum will love. The discounts might not be massive, but they're more than you'd usually expect to see on the latest tech.

And they're probably a pretty good indication of the kind of deals you'll see during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day, so start thinking about how you're going to spend your pennies now.

The best saving comes in the from of the all-new Amazon Show 10 (3rd Gen). The first Amazon device with a HD screen that moves with you, it's perfect for pulling up recipes, watching the news or making video calls while cooking.

And it has all the helpful features of Amazon's classic Alexa, making mum's life that little bit easier. Save AU$50 in a charcoal version when you buy online with Amazon.

If you're after something smaller, you can also save 25% on the new Echo Dot (4th Gen). For mums who love their music and want all the info their hearts' desire at the end of an "Alexa" command, this is a great gift. All three colours are just AU$59.

Now, we know winter isn't far off, and that means a few things: fluffy socks, good books and binge watching TV series.

Unfortunately we don't have deals on fluffy socks, but we can cover the rest. You'll save AU$30 on a Kindle Paperwhite if you buy through Amazon. The latest edition of the market-leading e-reader comes with even more storage, so mum can keep her whole library on there. And it's now waterproof, meaning a spilled cup of tea is no biggie.

Finally, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is available for just AU$99. It might not be on sale, but it's still a bargain price for a 4K device which gives you HD streaming, can be linked to other Alexa devices and comes with a remote-controlled interface.

All of these deals are available for Amazon Prime delivery, so you won't have to wait long for them to arrive. But don't leave it too late – make sure you give yourself enough time for it to get to you or mum before May 9.

If none of these tick the boxes for your mum, check out our Mother's Day gift guide for more inspiration.