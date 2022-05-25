Sony kicks off huge PS5 and PS4 sale today with over 100 games on offer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has kicked off its Days of Play 2022 sale today (May 24th) with deals on over 100 games and accessories across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The numerous price cuts will be available across the PlayStation Store as well as several select retailers, depending on where you are located in the world. Sony highlighted Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2, Destiny 2: The Witch queen and Far Cry 6 as four of the discounted titles available across both consoles.

PlayStation exclusive games Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, The Last of Us Part II and the PS VR Marvel Iron Man VR bundle are all part of the sale too. Additionally, retailers will stock PS5 DualSense wireless controllers at a reduced price in the following colours: White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, and Galactic Purple.

The Days of Play sale commences May 25. First details on discounts across software and select products: https://t.co/0p2qV7fXEj pic.twitter.com/jnWbYp34bmMay 24, 2022 See more

A selection of the games available as part Sony's Days of Play include:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Among Us

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Babylon's Fall

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Batman: Arkham Collection

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield V

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5

Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition

Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

CarX Drift Racing Online

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Cyberpunk 2077

Diablo II: Resurrected – Standard

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4 & PS5

Elex 2

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex4

Gang Beasts

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Green Hell

GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle

Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition

Hell Let Loose

Hitman 3 – Standard Edition

Hitman 3 – Trilogy

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Insurgency: Sandstorm

It Takes Two PS4 & PS5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5

Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)

Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition

MLB The Show 22 PS4 & PS5

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP 22 PS4 & PS5

MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame

NBA 2K22

Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition

NHL 22

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

Outer Wilds

Outriders PS4 & PS5

Overcooked! 2

Persona 5 Royal

PGA TOUR 2K21

PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

Ride 4

Rugby 22

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Slime Rancher

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition

Sonic Colours: Ultimate

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)

Stranded Deep

Subnautica

Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

Teso: New PS5 Base Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition

The Nioh Collection

The Outer Worlds

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

WWE 2K22

The Days of Play sale takes place from May 25th until June 8th, 2022 with some promotional items noted as only being available while stocks last. Best to take advantage while you can.