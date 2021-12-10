Sonic Frontiers new trailer is Breath of the Wild meets Shadow of the Colossus

Sega has given Sonic fans a better look at the hedgehog's next big release during The Game Awards 2021 with Sonic Frontiers. The new trailer is extremely exciting as the action-adventure game looks to take inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Shadow of the Colossus.

After originally being teased during the Sonic Central 30th anniversary livestream back in May earlier this year, the new footage now shows off Sonic in what is described as a "high-velocity open-zone" environment. Players will once again take on Sonic's archenemy, Dr. Eggman, while exploring the Starfall Islands. This realm is set to feature forests, waterfalls, deserts, and more.

We also get a mysterious voice telling Sonic to move "over here" in the new trailer. Listening to the clip and it could be Sonic's best friend, Tails, or even a new character altogether. After all, we all know how much Sega likes to expand the Sonic cast. What seems to be a skyscraper-sized robot then appears to close out the video, likely teeing up a boss fight in-game.

Check out the new Sonic Frontier's trailer for yourself below:

"Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike," said Sonic Team US creative officer Takashi Iizuka in a press release sent to T3.

"With the effort of the talented developers at Sonic Team Japan, we’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities. There’s sure to be lots of twists and turns around every corner in ‘Sonic Frontiers,’ and we’re excited to unveil more information about the game over the coming months."

As a massive Sonic the Hedgehog fan (yes, even the 3D games), this looks like a great step up for the franchise. An open-world Sonic is such a cool concept but it's whether Sega can actually stick the landing. Doesn't being the fastest thing alive mean he can zip from one side of the island to another at a second's notice? I feel a truly massive environment would be needed to really take advantage of this.

What's more likely to happen is that Sonic's speed will be reduced heavily and a lot of the platforming elements from Sonic Colors and such will return. Either way, I just hope it's good after the disappointment with Sonic Forces. The game has been in development for five years, the biggest gap in the 3D series ever, so I hope that's a good sign.

Sonic Frontiers will launch in late 2022 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC.