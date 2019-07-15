Someone call us a Rug Doctor! This Bissell Carpet Cleaner is 29% off for Amazon Prime Day

The Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner is an Amazon Prime Day bargain that will let you resurrect tired old carpets around your home. It’s got a beefy specification, not to mention the hefty build quality, that gets to grips with an array of spills, stains and general domestic accidents.
However, it’s made even more useful because the powerful suction gets moisture out of the surface you’re cleaning. That means quicker drying times.
A deep clean mode takes on even tougher dirt and stains, with mud, mess, general dirt and pet gunk all dispatched in simple but effective fashion. The bonus is the Bissell uses HeatWave Technology to maintain a consistent temperature, which is kinda critical if you want to remove stains properly.
We’re also chuffed with the EZ clean brushes on this machine as that means it’s much easier to clean than other brands. The design and styling of the Bissell ProHeat is pretty funky too we might add.
