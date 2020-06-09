Save up to 50% on Burberry, Tom Ford, Gucci and more in the Mr Porter SS20 Sale!

If you're looking for designer gear at a discount price, head over to Mr Porter immediately, as the online retailer is currently holding a huge sale, with massive savings on hundreds of items.

Mr Porter has reduced selected lines in clothing, footwear, and accessories, with discounts on designer brands such as Tom Ford, Off-White, Versace, Gucci, Burberry, and many, many more, so you can fill your wardrobe designer essentials for less money.

Now is an ideal time to refresh your wardrobe just in time for summer, as well as allowing you to stock up on clothing for winter.

If you've been eyeing up something from Mr Porter for a little while, there's never been a better time to order it.

We've selected a few highlights from the Mr Porter sale below, but be sure to head over to the site to find your own deals.

Balenciaga Printed Washed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt | was £395 | now £237 | 40% off

Balenciaga's T-shirt is stamped with the brand's signature 'BB' emblem surrounded by the colorful flags of various European countries. It's cut from soft cotton-jersey that's been washed and faded to look and feel like an old favorite.View Deal

Polo Ralph Lauren Slim-Fit Mélange Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt | was £50 | now £35 | 30% off

You might think Polo Ralph Lauren's T-shirt has a fairly simple construction, but the pony emblem alone takes exactly 982 stitches to create. This piece is cut from soft mélange cotton-jersey and has a slim profile that looks smart on all builds. Wear it with an indigo denim jacket and navy chinos. View Deal

Tom Ford Pre-Tied Velvet Bow Tie | was £175 | now £87.50 | 50% off

Tom Ford's bow tie comes pre-tied to ensure a perfect knot every time. It's been made in Italy from plush velvet - the rich sapphire-blue hue will look extra luxurious against a tonal suit jacket.View Deal

Balenciaga Logo-Print Leather Trifold Wallet | was £250 | now £175 | 30% off

Balenciaga's wallet features the label's logo printed in neon font at the front - just bright enough to get the waiter's attention when you want to close out your tab. It's made from sturdy full-grain leather and equipped with plenty of card slots, a bill sleeve and snap-fastening coin pouch.View Deal

Montblanc Sartorial Cross-Grain Leather Billfold Wallet | was £230 | now £115 | 50% off

Montblanc's 'Sartorial' billfold will make an assured impression the next time you settle the tab. Made in Italy from cross-grain leather, it opens to reveal six card slots, two bill sleeves and two receipt pockets.View Deal

Polo Ralph Lauren Intarsia Cotton and Linen-Blend Sweater | was £345 | now £172.50 | 50% off

Polo Ralph Lauren's sweater is intarsia-knitted with the label's signature teddy bear at the front - this time, he's dressed for a yachting trip. It has a relaxed fit and spun from a blend of cotton and linen, so it's light enough for warmer temperatures, too.View Deal

Folk + Alfie Kungu Camp-Collar Printed Linen and Cotton-Blend Shirt | was £120 | now £60 | 50% off

British artist Alfie Kungu describes his collaboration with Folk as "bold, energetic and playful". Made from a lightweight linen and cotton-blend, this shirt features one of his hand-painted abstract prints and is cut for a boxy fit. Wear yours with slim jeans or trousers.View Deal

Polo Ralph Lauren Mid-Length Striped Cotton-Blend Seersucker Swim Shorts | was £75 | now £52.50 | 30% off

It's not just shirts and chinos that encapsulate Polo Ralph Lauren's preppy style. Case in point, these swim shorts are tailored from striped cotton-blend seersucker and accented with pearlescent buttons. The house's signature equestrian emblem is neatly embroidered at the hem. View Deal

Vans OG Old Skool LX Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers | was £80 | now £48 | 40% off

Vans' 'Old Skool' sneakers debuted in 1977 and have since become a staple both in and out of the skateboarding world. This 'LX' edition in 'Raven Black' has a classic low-profile silhouette with smooth nubuck uppers. They're trimmed with the brand's signature 'Jazz Stripe' in tonal leather.View Deal

Diemme Roccia Vet Shearling-Lined Leather Boots | was £350 | now £210 | 40% off

Diemme designs hiking-inspired boots for the city that are comfortable and practical, but don't compromise on style. This dark-brown 'Roccio Vet' pair has been crafted in Italy from smooth leather, set on durable rubber soles and lined in soft shearling to keep your feet warm. Swap out the red laces for the tonal ones for a more understated look.View Deal

Tom Ford Shearling Bomber Jacket | was £6,290 | now £4,403 | 30% off

Tom Ford's collections are filled with impeccable fabrics and designs that you can wear with ease. This jacket is cut from thick shearling and trimmed with handsome full-grain leather at the collar, throat latch and placket. The sleeves are lined in satin for easy layering and it's anchored by a substantial ribbed hem that emphasises the classic bomber shape.View Deal

Thom Sweeney Slim-Fit Cable-Knit Cashmere Rollneck Sweater | was £720 | now £504 | 30% off

Channel your inner Chris Evans. The cable pattern knitted through Thom Sweeney's sweater is both decorative and also effectively traps warmth. It's been spun in Italy from smooth cream cashmere with a thickly ribbed rollneck. The shape is slim so it'll sit neatly beneath a blazer or overcoat.View Deal

Saint Laurent Full-Grain Leather Briefcase | was £1,245 | now £747 | 40% off

Smart enough for pretty much any office, Saint Laurent's briefcase has a supple construction and detachable shoulder strap that makes it practical enough to take anywhere. It's been made in Italy from full-grain leather and has a roomy twill-lined interior. Carry it as cabin luggage and use the front zipped pocket to store your phone or a tablet.View Deal

Off-White Slim-Fit Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt | was £205 | now £123 | 40% off

Rather than using bells and whistles to create a new iteration of its 'Arrow' logo, Off-White conceals it with brown parcel tape for its latest workwear-inspired collection. This long-sleeve tee is cut for a comfortable fit from cotton-jersey, and features a stencil of the brand's logo at the chest defaced by the DIY adornment, too.View Deal

Tom Ford Black Shelton Slim-Fit Cotton-Velvet Tuxedo Jacket | was £2,430 | now £1,458 | 40% off

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Mr Tom Ford's closet is filled with evening clothes, but the designer says that a deep-coloured velvet tuxedo jacket is one of the things he likes to wear the most - even during the summer. Cut in a signature slim fit, this 'Shelton' style is made from breathable cotton, finished with lustrous mother-of-pearl buttons and comes fully lined, so it's easy to slip on over a shirt.View Deal

The North Face V-Stok Faux Fur-Trimmed Quilted Shell Hooded Down Parka | was £400 | now £200 | 50% off

Gear up for the arrival of cold weather or an impending mountain trek with The North Face's 'V-Stok' parka. It's made from waterproof shell packed with feathers and down for insulation, and has a detachable faux fur trim along the drawstring hood. You'll find the multitude of zipped pockets handy for storing your essentials.View Deal

The North Face La Paz Packable Quilted Ripstop-Shell Hooded Down Jacket | was £200 | now £100 | 50% off

The North Face's 'La Paz' jacket is light enough to pack away inside your duffle in case the weather takes a turn for the better. It's made from durable water-repellent shell in a bold colour-block design and is quilted to disperse the lofty down filling evenly. It's also equipped with a hood and threaded with drawstring toggles at the hem so you can customise the amount of coverage you need.View Deal

Mr P. Cotton and Nylon-Blend Field Jacket | was £295 | now £177 | 40% off

Worn by the likes of Messrs Ernest Hemingway, Francis Ford Coppola and Norman Carr to name but a few, the classic field jacket has long held its place as a wardrobe staple. Mr P.'s version is cut from a lightweight cotton and nylon-blend in versatile 'Dull Gold' and has waist tabs to adjust the fit.View Deal

Tom Ford Slim-Fit Washed-Denim Trucker Jacket | was £720 | now £432 | 40% off

Tom Ford's trucker jacket makes navigating smart-casual dress codes far easier. It's cut from black washed-denim that has an almost suede-soft surface and detailed with tonal buttons and a logo plaque.View Deal

Burberry Logo-Appliquéd Loopback Cotton-Jersey Hoodie | was £520 | now £312 | 40% off

Burberry’s hoodie is minimally detailed with the brand’s logo - the graphic typography designed by Mr Peter Saville reads 'TB' in homage to founder, Mr Thomas Burberry. This piece is cut for a relaxed fit from white loopback cotton-jersey.View Deal

