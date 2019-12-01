Save £100/$100 on GoPro's Hero 8 Black Bundle with FOUR accessories in this Cyber Monday deal

During the Cyber Monday deals, the GoPro Hero 8 Black has a chunk of cash knocked off the RRP of its holiday bundle. This includes the action cam itself plus four GoPro accessories: a Shorty action camera grip, head strap, 32GB SD card and a spare battery.
Right now - and there’s no word yet on how long this Cyber Monday deal will last - the GoPro Hero 8 Black holiday bundle is reduced to £329.99 for UK customers and $329.99 for US customers. That’s a saving of £100 / $100 overall. Talk about a stone-cold bargain! A similar bargain was available on Amazon a couple of days ago, but this has already sold out in the UK.
The Hero 8 Black is the world’s greatest action camera, bar none. It does everything you need a 4K action shooter to do, is super-simple to use and can be transformed into a fully fledged vlogging camera with the new GoPro Mods, a series of accessories that start shipping next month, including a flip-up display, light and add-on shotgun microphone.
- Buy the GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle Cyber Monday deal for £329.99
- Buy the GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle Cyber Monday deal for $329.99
This Cyber Monday deal on the GoPro Hero 8 Black holiday bundle is worth paying attention to because not only do you get a saving on the RRP of the action camera itself, but you get four accessories to use with your new camera...
The Shorty grip is there for better handling of the camera when filming others or yourself, plus there's a head strap for filming POV (point of view) footage, such as when you’re mountain biking or snowboarding. There’s also a 32GB SD card and a spare battery, which means you can shoot for longer when out on location.
GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle UK | £329.99 at GoPro
Santa, we'd like this Hero 8 Black holiday bundle for Christmas, please. In addition to the Hero 8 Black camera itself, you also get a Shorty grip, 32GB SD card, spare battery and a head strap for filming POV action when you're out cycling, snowboarding or any other action sports pursuit. It's a one-stop kit for getting started.View Deal
GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle US | $329.99 at GoPro
Same incredible action camera, but this time the offer is for the United States. There's no word on when GoPro will pull this holiday bundle deal, so if you fancy a discount on the Hero 8 Black and a bunch of accessories to boot, jump on this one now or you might regret it later.View Deal
The waterproof (to 33ft)Hero 8 Black is sporting GoPro’s incredible electronic image stabilisation tech, HyperSmooth 2.0, plus next-gen TimeWarp 2.0 for seriously cool time lapse videos. You can use this action camera to produce dramatic slow-mo videos, capture vibrant 12MP stills, and you can use it in the water too when surfing, swimming or even white water rafting (just make sure it’s mounted securely).
GoPro’s new flagship action cam has a frameless design with touchscreen, which makes it super-simple to use, and it’s so feature-rich now you can use it for a variety of video and stills creation; even beginners will find the Hero 8 Black simple to work with. Read our GoPro Hero 8 Black review to find out more about this world-beating action camera.
Liked this? Check out some of our favourite Cyber Monday sales happening right now
- Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- AO.com Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Argos Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Cyber Monday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Bose.co.uk – save up to 45%
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- Ernest Jones – £200 off when you spend £1,000
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie