Samsung's Unpacked lineup LEAKED - Galaxy Z Fold 2 secret feature revealed

Samsung's long-awaited Unpacked event kicks off this afternoon, where we're expecting the Korean company to unveil its five-strong lineup of new devices. While Samsung exec T.M. Roh confirmed the presence of the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Beans (which may be officially called Galaxy Buds Live), it's been speculated that the three devices rounding out the show will be Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Tab S7.

Well now all has been revealed, with the mother of all leaks exposing the entire lineup just hours before Unpacked.

Custom Z Fold2 hinge colors. pic.twitter.com/wLgUXoVPkoAugust 5, 2020

Twitter leaker Evan Blass has swooped in with images and video of all five devices, and even has a juicy titbit about the Galaxy Z Fold 2, revealing that the smartphone will offer a customisable hinge giving customers a choice of colours including Platinum Silver, Rich Gold, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue. You can check out a video of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 below.

Next up is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with Blass posting two videos; the first gives us an overall look at the device, while the second shows the smartphone in action.

Blass rounds things out with videos of the Galaxy Tab S7 (two models), the Galaxy Watch 3, and the Galaxy Buds Live - all of which you can check out below.

The good news is that if you were going to miss Unpacked, you've got the heads up on what Samsung will be showcasing. If you're planning to watch the event, it kicks off at 7AM PT/ 10AM ET/ 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST, and you can watch it live right here.