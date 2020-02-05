Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

We know that Samsung will be launching new products soon as it has confirmed a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to take place on Tuesday 11 February where it promises that it "will unveil new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences."

What we didn't know – until now – were the names of those new devices. Rumours point to successors to the Samsung Galaxy S10 and a new folding phone to take on the 2020 Motorola Razr, which Samsung confirms will be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

It was assumed that the Galaxy S10 successor would be called the Galaxy S11, but then the name 'Samsung Galaxy S20' started to crop up on the web.

Well, as of now, the mystery of what the next flagship Galaxy phone will be called is over because the names Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ have been confirmed on accessory pages on Samsung's Belgian and German websites.

The products listed include an LED cover, a clear cover and a protective standing case for the Samsung Galaxy S20, as well as a clear view cover and smart LED cover for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. Those pages may not stay live for long so here are a couple of screenshots.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung)

There's a third phone rumoured to be in the new Samsung handset range and that's the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, though there's no mention of that device on either of the two Samsung regional sites. Whether that handset completes the trio of new S10 successors will no doubt become clear on February 11. In the meantime, you can check out the teaser video for Samsung Unpacked 2020 below.

With the announcement of the new Samsung phones imminent, prices of the current Galaxy S10 phones are dropping fast. Check out the best live prices below if you want to pick up a bargain.

Via TechRadar