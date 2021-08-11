Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-order deals: lock-in the future of folding phones now

Following the handset's grand unveiling today, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders are now officially open, and that means it's time to lock in the hot new foldable to ensure you don't miss out and get the very best deal going.

Right here we've listed the best places where a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-order can be lodged, as well as what sort of special offer or promotion the retailer is running.

Pre-order deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are going live all the time right now, too, so if you don't spot the right deal for you be sure to circle back round in a few hours, as chances are more will have gone live.

One of the very best destinations to pre-order the Fold 3 is directly at Samsung's official store, who has a set of really strong offers on. Follow the links below to see what's available in your area.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 short review

There's a lot to like about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, including its powerful suite of internal hardware that includes the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage space, as well as expansive 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz main display and total S Pen support.

There's also some not so obvious improvements that deliver big real-world usage upgrades, such as the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 now has an IPX8 water resistance rating and it makes use of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is the toughest, most scratch resistance glass on the market.

Samsung has also put a lot of work in to the phone's software in terms of how apps scale and adjust to fit on the phone's screen depending on its orientation and mode. A new Labs feature is especially welcome as when it's turned on it’ll automatically adjust the aspect ratio of the app window to fit the screen, and will let you use it simultaneously with other apps. Neat.

The cameras haven't changed from last year's model, though, and naturally the price is still rather high, despite coming down from what the Galaxy Z Fold 2 retailed for at launch.

Overall, though, the Z Fold 3 is the best foldable phone that's ever been made and, in T3's opinion, for the first time ever it offers a genuinely approachable 2-in-1 hybrid solution, especially if it is picked up on contract, where its investment cost can be spread out over two or three years.