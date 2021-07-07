Samsung Galaxy Unpacked date leaks but don't expect to see this fan favorite phone

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is due to take place this summer, but the date has seemingly leaked, revealing August 11 as the big day. What started off as an unverified rumor has picked up more weight as known tipsters have joined the fray to back up the date, which is when we should see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 make their debut.

We first got wind of the August 11 date at the tail end of last month, when GizNext shared what it purported to be leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with the Unpacked date emblazoned across the front display. Just a few days later, Korean site Digital Daily cited a Samsung exec who allegedly confirmed that the next Galaxy Unpacked is set for August 11 at 7AM PT/ 10AM ET/ 3PM BST.

If the information that's doing the rounds is correct, we'll see the two foldables at Galaxy Unpacked, alongside the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4, and Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung's upcoming smartwatches will be its first to run Google Wear OS since 2014, rather than its own Tizen OS, so it'll finally be in a position to challenge Apple with the support of Google's software and services.

If you were hoping to see the Galaxy S21 FE, the fan edition of the flagship Galaxy S21, you're out of luck. Digital Daily says the the phone won't be making an appearance, according to its source. The global semiconductor shortage is wreaking havoc across industries, and the website points to a disruption in supply as the culprit.

Last year's Galaxy S20 FE was unveiled at September's Galaxy Unpacked For Every Fan event, after the Galaxy Note 20 debuted at Unpacked a month prior, so we may yet see it materialise this year unless the supply issues continue to run rampant.

Samsung tipster Ice Universe has also thrown their hat into the ring with this rumor, tweeting out "August 11" followed by a tick symbol. Fellow leaker Evan Blass retweeted them, so it's likely that the date is on the nose. No doubt Samsung will chime in with official confirmation soon, so stay tuned for more details.