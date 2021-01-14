Samsung Galaxy S21 outshines iPhone 13 with custom color range

Today, we're expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S21 series to be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event, but leaks are still coming thick and fast on the three handsets; the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

And to add to the buzz, Samsung is set to launch a tantalizing set of custom colorways on top of its standard color variants this year.

Samsung, ever the discerning designer, will bestow two custom colors on the Galaxy S21 Plus, with the Galaxy S21 Plus Ultra getting three custom colors.

The images published by Roland Quandt on WinFuture, display a Phantom Titanium, Phantom Brown, and Phantom Navy for the Galaxy S21 Ultra model. These darker colorways work are certainly autumnal, but work just as well as we edge towards spring.

The Phantom Titainum variant has an air of armor: robust enough to stand up to the bangs and scrapes of everyday use, but also retains that luxury feel that we want to see in the flagship model. We think the Phantom Titanium model will visually flatter the stowable stylus that is set to come with the Ultra model. T3 covered what looks to be baked in docking space, speaking to the extra stylus storage that a case will afford, plus the added toughness.

The Galaxy S21 Plus is expected to have two custom colors: Phantom Gold, and Phantom Red. These will offset the darker palette in the Galaxy S21 Ultra model, as Samsung diversifies the offering for different users’ preferences. No custom colorways for the standard Galaxy S21 model, as of yet, which will likely just come in the base variants of Phantom White, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Gray.

It's another excitement builder for a brand mastering its promo game; yesterday, T3 covered a potential CES sighting of what could be a Galaxy Note S21 model. If you prefer something a little different, we can guide you towards a veritable selection of the best smartphones in our handpicked guide.

Make sure to tune into Samsung Unpacked later today to catch all the concrete details of one of the year's most exciting product releases.

Source: LETSGODIGITAL