Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price confirmed and it's CHEAPER than the S20 5G

The pricing for the entire Samsung Galaxy S21 5G range of phones has been confirmed online, revealing just how much Android phone users are going to have to pay in order to pick up the S21, S21 Plus or S21 Ultra.

Well, that's if a leak courtesy of GalaxyClub is to be believed, with the site recently posting the following:

"According to data that we saw, these are the 'basic prices' for the different S21 variants:

Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: € 879

Galaxy S21 + 5G 128GB: € 1079

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB: € 1399

Of course, prices in different countries can still vary, depending on local VAT rates, but as a guideline this should provide a fairly nice overview."

T3 recently analysed the how the Samsung Galaxy S21 series would stack up against the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, and predicted that pricing would remain the same or drop lower and this leak seems to confirm that, with the entry level S21 a whole €150 cheaper than S20 5G.

Or course, all three models listed here are the entry level storage models, so we're fully expecting prices to rise for 256GB or 512GB variants.

That price drop on the S21 seems to be Samsung's way of fitting a new flagship in between the S20 5G and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which knocked T3's socks off a few months back by bringing a fantastic top-shelf smartphone experience to the market for a markedly lower price point.

That phone retailed for €649 at launch, so the S21 5G looks like it is coming in at €230 more expensive than FE and €150 cheaper than the S20 5G.

How these prices will translate to the UK and USA remains unknown, as often straight currency conversions just don't work with smartphones. The S20 5G launched in the USA at $999 and the UK at £899, though, so hopefully we can see at least a one hundred notes cut off those costs.

Those savings over S20 5G are currently thought to stem from a 'glasstic' backplate instead of glass, and a lower-resolution FHD+ screen instead of a QHD+ one. Many of the S21's leaked specs seem to be very similar to the S20, too, with the phone appearing like an iterative jump forward.

Naturally, these prices remain unconfirmed and should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt, but in our mind at least they make sense on paper. There's basically no way Samsung could charge more this year for its smartphones, and the South Korean maker seems to be sliding more toward focussing on the mid-range market now, too.