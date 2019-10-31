Samsung Galaxy S11 leak claims Samsung will be copying THIS classic iPhone feature

Samsung Galaxy S11 might be one of the biggest contenders against both the iPhone 11 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 12. It's certainly one of the highest-profile Android phones coming up in 2020. But a new leak has confirmed that the smartphone maker is working on its own version of a technology already incorporated into the iPhone.

XDAdevelopers leakster Max Weinbach was looking through the code for Face Service, a facial recognition app. In that code was multiple references to something called UX_Picasso.

Another (exclusive) S11 leak(?). In the Face Service app, Samsung has started to work on the UX_Picasso. Essentially, the UX for the S11. In reality, it doesn't say much about anything besides Samsung is actively working on facial recognition. pic.twitter.com/FNFrK158iuOctober 28, 2019

Here's where it gets interesting. Picasso has been confirmed by top Samsung leakster Iceuniverse as the codename for the Samsung Galaxy S11. If Face Service is creating UX, or user experience technology, for the Galaxy S11 it stands to reason the device can handle the technology.

We can conclude that the phone is going to follow in the Google Pixel 4's footsteps and feature 3D facial recognition, possibly to unlock the phone in place of the fingerprint scanner like Apple's FaceID tech.

Someone asked about the Galaxy S11, there are four things that can be confirmed:1. Codename "Picasso"2. The camera has a substantial upgrade3.Based on Android Q One UI 2.x4.Hole in display is smaller than Note10Other than that, it is unknown.July 29, 2019

Given the Samsung Galaxy S10's previous security problems with the embedded fingerprint scanner, a facial unlock might be an elegant way to circumnavigate this problem. Samsung devices have incorporated 2D face-unlock functionality before, but the biggest question is whether we are going to be a full 3D face-unlock feature in line with the iPhone. Unfortunately, it's too soon to tell.

The Galaxy S11 is expected to debut with a raft of features to take on rivals like the Huawei P40 Pro. An under-screen selfie camera, 5G compatibility and a practically bezel-less face are all possibilities. As of today, it seems as though we can add 3D facial recognition to the list.

