Could this be our FIRST LOOK at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2?

The Galaxy Fold has only just (re)launched, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from teasing a new foldable

Samsung Galaxy Fold
(Image credit: Samsung)

By

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is still yet to launch in the United States, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from shifting its focus to its second foldable smartphone in China, where it's now teasing the handset. Interestingly, the so-called Galaxy Fold 2 is said to open and close just a like a traditional flip-phone — akin to the rumoured Motorola Razr (2019) — instead of unfurling like a book à la current Galaxy Fold.

Teased as the Galaxy W20 5G, the device is said to be a modern take on an old-school flip-phone, trading the beloved screen-and-keypad combination of the past for a futuristic 6.7-inch folding touchscreen. There should also be a smaller touchscreen on the rear, which will turn on when the handset is flipped closed. So it be similar to the Galaxy Fold in all respects except the direction it ... er ... folds.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Samsung will debut the Galaxy W20 5G in China in 2020. Unfortunately, there's no word on whether it will launch elsewhere. But if it does, it's unlikely the Galaxy W20 5G branding will follow suit (the Galaxy W series has been exclusive to China for as long as we can remember). As such, it could be released as the Galaxy Fold 2 everywhere else — but don't quote us on that; it's just water cooler talk.

All we know for certain is that Samsung has another foldable in the works.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.