PS5 users with the iPhone or Android PlayStation app will love this free sharing update

How many times have you played something amazing like Horizon Forbidden West on your PS5 and thought "I wish my friends could see this?" And how many times have you decided not to bother because sharing your PS5 grabs or videos is a bit of a pain? You and me both. So it's great to see that Sony is now officially launching a new feature that makes it way easier to share your shots.

The new feature enables you to automatically upload PS5 screenshots and videos to the PlayStation Mobile app on iPhone or Android phones, which like me you probably installed ages ago and forgot all about. But it's worth rediscovering, because you'll now be able to share your screenshots and short videos in any iOS apps so much more easily. So the next time you see a sunset like the one below, you can share it pretty much instantly. Or at least, you can if you live in the right place.

We took this picture on a PS5! But we had to share it the bad old-fashioned way. (Image credit: Sony / Guerrilla Games)

If this news seems familiar, it's because we already reported on the feature first appearing for certain software testers in certain countries. But Sony hadn't officially said what was going on… until now.

Sony has now officially announced its plans in a tweet. The company isn't going global with it immediately: the new feature is currently available in Canada and Japan, and it'll be rolling out to the "Americas" first, with more countries following during March.

You'll need to have the latest version of the PlayStation app, but you don't need to have a PlayStation Plus subscription. We'd link to the appropriate page on Sony's PlayStation blog for more details, but sadly the PlayStation Twitter post we linked to above includes a broken link.

I'm glad this feature is coming to the PS5 because we're starting to see some really incredible eye candy that's just begging to be shared. I'm playing the aforementioned Horizon just now and it's consistently jaw-dropping in its beauty - and in our Elden Ring review we've already noted how much you'll want to show off the incredible monster designs, and your last-gasp defeating of them. The games coming to PS5 in 2022 look amazing, and being able to share the best visuals is half the fun.