PS5 pre-orders at Currys PC World are now LIVE!

The PS5 pricing and launch date were revealed yesterday alongside the PS5 games that will be available to play at launch, and they were obviously very well-received; pre-orders opened up at select retailers just hours later, and were sold out in minutes.

• Order PlayStation 5 from Currys PC World for £449

Other retailers are holding back with their pre-orders, some of which are opening tomorrow, so you should be able to bag yourself a console if you're quick enough. Right now, pre-orders have opened up at Currys PC World, so head over there to snap one up before they're all gone.

• Here's everywhere else you can pre-order the PS5

Get the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition | £359 at Currys PC World

For those of you who want to go all-digital next generation, the slightly thinner, and significantly cheaper PS5 Digital Edition is your best bet. There'll be no more game boxes lying around, or getting up from the couch if you want to play something else. View Deal

The site seems to be getting inundated right now, with a notification that it's down for maintenance when you try to pre-order, so keep refreshing until you get through.

We expect the stock to be spoken for sooner rather than later, so hang in there.