PS5 and Xbox Series X survey: enter to win a £250 / $300 Amazon voucher

This is a huge year for gaming with Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X both scheduled for late 2020 release dates.

We can expect a steady drip-feed of new details throughout the year, with both consoles already making big promises about how their new hardware will make gaming more powerful, flexible and convenient.

Expect reduced loading times via high-speed SSD hard drives, 4k (possibly even 8K) visuals, and backward compatibility options that allow you to play your old games on new consoles.

Some big questions remain as Sony and Microsoft jostle for your affections - not least, specifics around the launch software line up, price and release date.

As gaming’s new era edges nearer, we’d love to hear your views on PS5, Xbox Series X, and the way you play games. If you can spare five minutes to complete T3's next-generation gaming survey, you’ll be in with a chance to win a £250 / $300 Amazon voucher.

Have your say today

Have you chosen your next gen gaming console? Is 8K gaming a pipe dream? What exclusive games might tempt you to switch consoles? Let us know what you think by following the link below.

T3's Next Generation Gaming Survey

The survey is only available until 4th March 2020 (T&Cs apply*, UK and US readers only), so there’s not long to take part. If you want to be in with a chance of winning a £250 / $300 Amazon voucher, make sure you take part today before the survey closes on 4th March. Good luck!

*Read our full T&Cs https://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/