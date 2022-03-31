PlayStation Plus is about to lose this iconic gaming gem

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Buried at the bottom of the latest PlayStation Plus blog post announcing its new free games for April 2022 comes some very unwelcome news for PS5 and PS4 gamers.

That's because as of 11 May 2022 Sony has now officially confirmed that "Persona 5 will leave the PS Plus Collection". No reason is given as to why the insanely highly rated JRPG is leaving the service.

Persona 5, for the uninitiated, is the latest major release in the long-running and much-loved Persona video game series, with this title receiving a host of incredible review scores on its release.

Perfect 10/10 and 5/5 scores can be found at a myriad of gaming publications, but arguably most noteworthy is the near-perfect 39/40 that legendary Japanese gaming publication Famitsu gave Persona 5. Famitsu is famous for its harsh scoring policies, so the fact that Persona 5 comes away with what is almost a completely perfect score tells you all you need to know as to whether you should play this game or not.

As such, as instructed by Sony in the official blog post, PlayStation gamers should, "add the game to your game library before [May 11] to continue to access it while you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription."

Here at T3 we're definitely sad to see PlayStation Plus lose such a fantastic game as Persona 5, which offers over 80 hours of highly addictive JRPG gameplay. Persona games are so great as they have their own distinctive pace (they're set over the course of a year) and mix turn-based combat with exploration, dating sim mechanics, mini games, impactful visuals and some of the funkiest music in any video game series ever.

As such, we recommend any PlayStation Plus gamer who hasn't already downloaded Persona 5 to do so immediately. Already played Persona 5? Then consider playing Persona 4 Golden or, if you want to sample the purists choice from the series, the superb (and super dark!) Persona 3.