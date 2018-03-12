Philips Hue outdoor range adds mood lighting to your garden

Philips Hue has just announced the first products to be added to its new outdoor range, allowing you to improve the security and create the perfect ambience in your garden, terrace or balcony.

The new range includes wall mounted luminaires, spot lighting and pillar posts, all offering Hue's impressive range of features and functionality.

Read more: Philips Hue review and guide: lighting the way towards our smart home future

The Philips Hue outdoor range is fully compatible with your existing Hue ecosystem and works in exactly the same way as the indoor range.

Simply connect your exterior lights to your Hue bridge, and you'll be able to control them with the app, or with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.

The lights can also be triggered by the Home & Away function in the Hue app, which uses your smartphones GPS to automatically turn on the lights when you arrive home.

Alternatively, you can switch them on and off using the app, or set a schedule.

Philips has created lots of styles and designs to suit your garden. The Calla (pictured above) is a bollard light perfect for path lighting, while the Lily (pictured below) is a spotlight which can be used to highlight the key design features in your garden.

The third of the three types of products are the Luminaires, which are can be mounted on the side of your house, or near your front or back door to welcome visitors (or perhaps deter unwanted ones).

All Philips Hue outdoor products are weather resistant, and according to Philips, are easy to install.

The products have a colour temperature range of 2200-6500 Kelvin and feature 16 million colours.

Prices start from $49.99 (around £50), while the Lily base unit pack will retail for $279.99 (around £280) and the Calla bollard will retail for $129.99 (around £130) for a base unit pack.

They will be available in Europe and the United States in July.

More images: